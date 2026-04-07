Codfish Academy partners with Dear Villagers to launch game pitching clinic in Portugal

The programme combines pitch mentoring, masterclasses and one-on-one feedback sessions with industry professionals.

The in-person format is designed to create deeper engagement between developers and publishers beyond traditional event meetings.

Applications are open until April 10th, with teams required to submit both a pitch deck and a playable game prototype.

Game development training centre Codfish Academy has partnered with indie publisher Dear Villagers to launch a new in-person initiative designed for developers.

The initiative will help teams refine their pitching skills and connect directly with potential publishing partners. Both organisations will also host a Game Clinic dedicated to pitching on April 23rd and 24th 2026, in the town of Óbidos.

The programme will select five development teams to present their projects directly to Dear Villagers, offering a pathway to feedback, funding discussions and potential publishing opportunities.

Applications remain open until April 10th and require teams to submit both a pitch deck and a playable prototype or demo. Interested studios can submit their application via the official website.

Hands-on feedback

Selected teams will participate in a two-day intensive format that includes pre-event pitch mentoring, a masterclass on publishing strategies and performance metrics, and one-on-one feedback sessions with Dear Villagers senior product manager Guillaume Ancelin.

The schedule also features a networking dinner aimed at fostering deeper relationships between developers and industry decision makers.

With only five slots available, organisers said the selection process will prioritise projects that demonstrate readiness for commercial development and publisher engagement.