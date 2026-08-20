Coming soon to the PocketGamer.biz Podcast: Xsolla on D2C and key pre-Gamescom reveals
The PocketGamer.biz Podcast will welcome Xsolla president Chris Hewish in a new episode tomorrow to dive into the world of direct-to-consumer and discuss key new announcements to the company’s suite of products.
Xsolla is rolling out six new solutions right now in the build-up to Gamescom, including Web Shop Ecosystem, a complete D2C offering built specifically for mobile games. There’s also 15 new local payment methods; the Xsolla AI Toolkit and its new CLI, an AI-assisted path from a new publisher account to a working web shop; an expanded creator platform; and a backend partnership with AccelByte.
D2C insights
During the sponsored show, hosted by Peggy Anne Salz, the episode delves into:
- The state of the D2C space following legal and regulatory movements.
- Why the suite of tools announced by Xsolla aren’t just about payments
- How the company is embracing AI to empower D2C. Developers can build a working storefront in a single session - but should they?
- How the Xsolla Partner Network works and the relevancy of creator campaigns for mobile publishers.
- The partnership with AccelByte and what it means for developers and Xsolla’s tool suite.
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