Coming soon to the PocketGamer.biz Podcast: Xsolla on D2C and key pre-Gamescom reveals

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The PocketGamer.biz Podcast will welcome Xsolla president Chris Hewish in a new episode tomorrow to dive into the world of direct-to-consumer and discuss key new announcements to the company’s suite of products.

Xsolla is rolling out six new solutions right now in the build-up to Gamescom, including Web Shop Ecosystem, a complete D2C offering built specifically for mobile games. There’s also 15 new local payment methods; the Xsolla AI Toolkit and its new CLI, an AI-assisted path from a new publisher account to a working web shop; an expanded creator platform; and a backend partnership with AccelByte.

D2C insights

During the sponsored show, hosted by Peggy Anne Salz, the episode delves into:

The state of the D2C space following legal and regulatory movements.

Why the suite of tools announced by Xsolla aren’t just about payments

How the company is embracing AI to empower D2C. Developers can build a working storefront in a single session - but should they?

How the Xsolla Partner Network works and the relevancy of creator campaigns for mobile publishers.

The partnership with AccelByte and what it means for developers and Xsolla’s tool suite.

The PocketGamer.biz podcast is available across various channels, including YouTube, Spotify and Apple Podcasts.