Xsolla to launch its biggest product wave yet: Products putting studios in control of their own success

Xsolla is rolling out six major solutions over the next two weeks. Mobile studios get Web Shop Ecosystem, a complete direct-to-consumer offering built specifically for mobile games. PC studios get new engagement tools anchored by a Community Hub.

And studios on every platform get more than 15 new local payment methods; the Xsolla AI Toolkit and its new CLI, an AI-assisted path from a new publisher account to a working web shop; an expanded creator platform; and a backend partnership with AccelByte.

Each solves a different problem. All of them point in the same direction: the studio should own the relationship with its players, and owning that relationship should not require a platform team.

New for mobile studios

Mobile is where direct-to-consumer game commerce is most established, and Xsolla Web Shop, which already powers more than 800 mobile Web Shops, is expanding to match.

Web Shop Ecosystem connects products across four areas, Core, Engagement, Monetisation and Operations, through a single Mobile Games Account on Xsolla.com. Studios can run loyalty, subscriptions, chat commerce and no-code live ops with analytics and attribution from one place, alongside the storefronts they already sell on. A checkout page moves a transaction.

The acquisition, engagement and live-operations work around that transaction is the part most studios could never staff on their own, and it will live in the same integration.

The studio should own the relationship with its players, and owning that relationship should not require a platform team.

A storefront, on mobile or anywhere else, only earns in the markets where it can close the sale, and across much of the world it cannot, because the checkout page never offers the way the player already pays.

Xsolla Payments is adding more than 15 new local methods across three continents, among them ShopeePay in the Philippines, Konbini 7/11 in Japan, Zip Co in Australia, Wero in Germany and Belgium, CliQ in Jordan and Aeropay bringing Pay by Bank to the United States.

All of them run through the existing Xsolla Payments integration, so every added method is one more market where a developer captures a sale that would have been lost at checkout, without writing a line of new payment code.

New for PC studios

Selling through an app store or a PC platform puts a game in front of players, but the relationship those players build is with the platform, not with the studio.

The Xsolla Publishing Suite release is built to close that gap, and the Community Hub is its centerpiece: a branded, studio-owned engagement space with news, quests, loyalty, UGC and referrals, where first-party player data stays with the studio.

Every added method is one more market where a developer captures a sale that would have been lost at checkout.

Alongside it: a no-code Live Ops Event Template for seasonal moments in-store, a Cosmetic Items Showcase and video-based product pages for merchandising skins and premium content, in-Launcher notifications reaching players directly with patch notes, events and offers, and self-service onboarding for PC studios.

Together they keep players engaged on a surface the studio owns, on the studio's schedule, with the player data that comes with it.

New for every studio

For developers starting from zero, Xsolla is adding CLI support to its free AI Toolkit, so a developer can go from setting up a new publisher account to a working web shop in a single session.

The CLI creates the publisher account, generates API credentials, and configures webhooks from the command line, while the Toolkit guides the integration inside the AI coding tools developers already use, such as Claude Code and Cursor, and validates every step before anything goes live.

Setup used to mean reading documentation, provisioning an account by hand, then debugging AI-generated code that looked right and failed in production. Now a developer can review exactly what is shipping before it ships.

Then there are the players a studio has not reached yet, the ones who find their next game through people they watch and trust, not through ads they skip. The expanded Xsolla Partner Network puts creator marketing inside Xsolla Publisher Account, where developers already run their businesses.

Every creator will pass automated identity verification, campaign management runs as a single workflow with attribution deep enough to trace every click, sale and dollar, and a recommendation engine matches campaigns to the creators built for them.

Flat-fee campaigns are coming alongside revenue share, and Xsolla handles payments, payouts, taxes and compliance throughout. One person will be able to run a creator program that used to take a team.

A closed testing program is opening now, and the first partner studios will directly shape the feature set ahead of the broader launch.

Underneath all of it is the layer a studio has to stand up before any of the rest matters. Through a strategic integration partnership with AccelByte, the extensible platform built by industry-proven veterans, Xsolla is introducing integrated backend solutions pairing AccelByte's player management, matchmaking, store, and analytics with Xsolla's payments, subscriptions, monetisation and identity services.

A closed testing program is opening now, and the first partner studios will directly shape the feature set ahead of the broader launch. What those studios will test is whether backend services and global payments can be stood up together, without separate teams for each, and reach the market faster as a result.

New for players

The studio side is only half of the show. At Gamescom, Xsolla will also debut three new player experiences and a preview of the rewards engine running underneath all of them, built on a simple idea: what a player earns should belong to the player.

"Every one of these came from the same conversation with developers, just at a different point in the journey," said Chris Hewish, president of Xsolla.

"How do I find players I can't reach, close sales I'm losing, keep the players I've earned, and do it all without hiring a team I can't afford? The same runs to the player side. A five-dollar card shouldn't be a one-time purchase. It should start a relationship between a player, their games, and the things they collect."

Six products, one purpose. Xsolla builds and provides all the things to help developers launch, grow, and monetise video games, enabling studios to create and manage their own success.

The storefronts they run, the players they keep, the shops they stand up, the sales they close, the creators who spread the word, the backend underneath it all.

Developers can learn more at xsolla.pro/pggdc2026, or meet the team at Gamescom in Hall 2.2, #A030-B035.