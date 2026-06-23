Xsolla data reveals direct-to-consumer PC game transactions surpassed $1 billion in 2025

Xsolla publisher network data shows PC D2C transactions exceeded $1 billion in 2025.

The $1 billion was processed across more than 1,000 games.

More than 15 PC games generated more than $10 million in D2C.

Over 90 games reached more than $1 million.

Global video game commerce company Xsolla has shared data from its publisher network revealing that direct-to-consumer (D2C) transactions on PC surpassed $1 billion in 2025.

The figures indicate that D2C web shops and independent distribution models are operating at a significant scale across the market, moving well beyond the confines of major triple-A publishers.

According to the data, the $1 billion in volume was processed across more than 1,000 games, demonstrating that parallel distribution channels are becoming viable for a much broader range of developers than historically recognised.

Market scaling beyond major studios

While massive entities like Riot Games, Ubisoft, EA, Rockstar and Blizzard have maintained proprietary D2C operations for over a decade, Xsolla’s figures show the model has been democratised. The 2025 transaction breakdown highlights revenue velocity across various tiers of the market:

More than 15 PC games generated over $10 million in D2C transactions.

Over 90 PC games reached more than $1 million.

More than 300 titles surpassed $100,000.

“Most developers still walk into distribution conversations assuming traditional storefronts are the only viable path. The data tells a different story.” Chris Cheever

The average sale price across these transactions sat at just over $15, indicating that the shift towards direct web channels is driven by regular consumer purchasing behaviour across a wide variety of mid-market and indie titles, rather than solely relying on high-spending outliers.

The hidden costs of storefront-only distribution

The data outlines a shifting perspective on how PC developers approach distribution, particularly when evaluating the financial and strategic trade-offs of relying exclusively on traditional third-party storefronts.

There are two distinct costs identified in a storefront-only distribution model:

The structural cost: Traditional digital storefronts routinely retain up to 30% of each transaction, directly impacting developer margins. The data and customer acquisition cost: Under an exclusive storefront model, a publisher completes a transactional sale but fails to acquire the customer. The third-party platform retains all purchaser data, controls the primary communication channel and maintains the exclusive ability to market back to those players.

Establishing a parallel direct channel alters this dynamic, allowing creators to retain player data and build long-term ecosystem value.

Infrastructure Democratisation

Commenting on the market shift, Chris Cheever, VP of publishing at Xsolla, highlighted how infrastructure availability has fundamentally changed the distribution landscape.

"Most developers still walk into distribution conversations assuming traditional storefronts are the only viable path. The data tells a different story. D2C on PC has been working at scale for over a decade. What's changed is that the infrastructure to do it is no longer limited to publishers with dedicated engineering teams."

The data signals that the same structural evolution currently disrupting mobile application distribution is establishing a firm foothold on PC, offering publishers an operational framework to scale parallel commerce channels alongside legacy storefronts.