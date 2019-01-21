Century Game: A new opportunity for casual gaming in China and in the West

Heaven Wu, CMO of Century Game delivered a keynote speech at Pocket Gamer Connects today titled: ‘A new opportunity for casual gaming in China and the West’.

The company - best known for developing popular Family Farm series and publishing mega-hits from KingsGroup like King of Avalon and Guns of Glory, has also communicated with major developers and studios during the conference, sharing strategic insights on the outlook of casual gaming in both China and the Global market.

In China, the casual game category consists primarily of WeChat Mini-games and iOS games. China’s Android distribution channel is totally different from the West and the ad monetization on them still at the very early stage.

According to Heaven, Century Game saw a great growth opportunity for WeChat Mini-games last year and this trend most likely will only grow. With the full opening in January 2018, the MAU of WeChat Mini-games has passed 400 million. The monthly revenue of the top Mini-game reached $10 million, which proved to be quite an explosive start.

WeChat Mini-games have three features: social sharing, pick up and play, and a good monetisation system.

The performance of WeChat Mini-games is close to the original games, breaking through cultural and national boundaries and generating huge commercial value.

Hyper-casual games are mainly monetised through banner ads and reward videos that try to maximise ad performance without affecting the user experience.

The performance of WeChat Mini-games is close to the original games, breaking through cultural and national boundaries and generating huge commercial value.

Based on eight years of global publishing experience, Century Game is able to help outstanding developers grow in China and globally through strategic M&A, studio investment and publishing.

Century Game, formerly known as DianDian Interactive Holding, was founded in August 2010. It has offices in Beijing, Shanghai and San Francisco with more than 300 employees from over 20 countries, and houses eight internal studios.

Since its inception in 2010, the company has released a number of Facebook Canvas Games, including Family Farm, Royal Story and Happy Acres. Family Farm ranked first in social games among Asian game developers on Facebook’s platform. In 2013, Century Game launched its mobile gaming initiative, developing Family Farm Seaside, which ranked sixth in the world overall with more than 10 million monthly active users.

As an experienced and trusted publisher, in 2016 Century Game helped to publish KingsGroup’s large-scale strategy game "King of Avalon" that went to become a bestseller in 67 countries and became the only Chinese game that topped the US bestseller list twice.

At the end of 2017, Century Game published another strategy game from KingsGroup “Guns of Glory”, which became the best selling game in 45 countries and regions and was among 10 highest-ranking games in 102 countries and regions around the world.

Century Game is committed to providing a wide range of high-quality gaming products and the ultimate entertainment experience for users around the world.

Heaven concluded that, in the future, Century Game will continue to challenge itself, explore more game categories and strive to provide high-quality game content on a global scale.

To get in touch with Century Game’s team to discuss potential collaboration opportunities, please send email to: business@centurygame.com.