Get more with MoGi Group: Bespoke solutions for global games

Like in all areas of life and business, there is an art to finding the perfect partner when it comes to providing front- and back-end services for your video games.

You want someone who can provide world-class services at a rate that doesn’t blow the game’s budget, of course. But with the industry growing and becoming more competitive year-on-year, it’s not out of the question that you want more than just the basics.

You want a partner who is invested not just in the quality of the service but in the quality and success of your game. You want services suited to your needs, flexible for when you need them most and scalable for when you don’t.

You don’t settle for less than the best in creating your games; don’t settle for less than the best in your service partner.

Founded in 2007, MoGi Group has been working non-stop to build the most extensive and holistic range of gaming services in the industry.

Its passion for great games and helping see them through from inception to release has led it to work with some of the games industry’s biggest names (including Armor Games, Bandai Namco, Capcom, Fatshark, Gumi, Konami, Netmarble, Webzen and over 650 more), growing and maturing along with them as a reliable and adaptive service partner.

Along with its industry-leading expertise and experience, MoGi Group sets itself apart with its total immersion in gaming culture; training its team members in the world of the game as well as industry best practices to provide impactful solutions that always put the project’s success and quality first.

Its lauded methodologies of using only the most qualified candidates from their given fields (native-speaking translators only, digital cybersecurity natives, etc.) has earned MoGi Group a sterling reputation globally.

Among its impressive service roster, MoGi Group offers customisable gaming solutions in localisation, player support, community management, localisation testing, cybersecurity and penetration testing, compliance testing, focus testing, voice-over recording, art design, tool development, age rating, and GDPR consultancy.

Custom Solutions Through Constructive Partnership

Since its inception, MoGi Group has been an avid believer in forming constructive partnerships that go the extra mile by providing service solutions packages that are designed hand-in-hand with the games developers and publishers it works with.

Processes and practices are tailored to fit, meaning with MoGi Group there's never a reliance on templates or recycled protocols.

From its eight global offices, allowing it to operate and meet deadlines in all time zones, to its dedicated project management systems that provide one clear and constant stream of communication on all project aspects, MoGi Group is dedicated to making the games creator’s dreams come true when it comes to ensuring a smooth and simultaneous release for all iterations of their gaming projects – not just what’s billable!

Always On-Trend and at the Forefront of Technology

Proactivity is a cornerstone of the MoGi Group ethos. It strives to place itself at the very forefront of technology and quality in every move it makes.

Whether it’s adopting the latest tools and technology or adapting to its partners’ native systems and software, working with MoGi Group means a holistic and flexible service experience.

Never content to settle for second best, MoGi Group’s software and tool development teams constantly endeavour to push quality to its limits, designing custom tools that allow for maximum coverage and guaranteed best practices every time, from machine translation to in-house project management tools.

Its partners have long praised MoGi Group for its commitment to steady expansion and growth. Its latest venture saw the unveiling of a new high-security games testing centre in Dublin, Ireland, with the peace of mind and security of its partners and their games built right into the foundations.

The center saw continued ground broken on MoGi Group’s ceaseless quest to provide quality assurance and in-depth testing services for titles of all scales and genres, from fledgling indie games to world-beating triple-A blockbusters in any language combination.

Forward Thinking, Always

As eternal forward-thinkers, MoGi Group’s recent testing center was opened hot on the heels of two brand-new service centers in Berlin and Charlotte, North Carolina.

The increased capacity brought on by this has allowed MoGi Group to deepen and hone its capabilities in the already impressive raft of services added to its roster in the past year in areas such as GDPR consultancy, tool development, and penetration, focus and console compliance testing as well as its most recent forays into 2D/3D art design.

