Huuuge Games teams up with Double Star to release Bow Land - a ground-breaking mobile game

The immensely successful mobile gaming giant Huuuge Games has extended its publishing portfolio with a new Hybrid-casual game called "Bow Land".

The game is done as a strategic partnership with Finnish gaming studio Double Star, founded by Finnish mobile gaming pioneers Tuomas Erikoinen and Petri Räsänen.

Bow Land is an exciting action RPG showcasing riveting gameplay, mixing roguelike elements with exploration, fast-paced combat and appealing visuals. The ambitious goal for both Huuuge and Double Star is to create a game players will enjoy for years to come.

Huuuge Games' publishing capabilities and its deep knowledge of the market insights will allow Double Star to focus on creating an amazing experience for mobile players.

Bow Land is available in selected countries during its soft-launch phase. The game will premiere during upcoming months and will be available on both leading platforms with many new levels and features. The game trailer is available here.

"The combination of Huuuge's marketing knowledge and Double Star's development efficiency gives the opportunity to turn Bow Land into a game to be remembered. The partnership will enable Double Star to grow and focus on what they're good at: efficiency and high quality," said Double Star co-founder, Tuomas Erikoinen.

Double Star is a 5-month-old mobile games startup from Finland founded by Tuomas Erikoinen and Petri Räsänen. Tuomas previously founded Part Time Monkey. The studio focused on creating high quality casual and hypercasual games with exceptional efficiency, eventually releasing more than 15 games with downloads exceeding 50 million. Prior to that, Tuomas created the original art for the famous Angry Birds and co-founded another studio. Boomlagoon.

Petri has been in the game industry for over 10 years focusing on both game art and creating complete prototypes. Previously Lead Artist at Seriously, he designed the core in-game visual style for multiple mobile titles including the popular Best Fiends.

"Bow Land is an amazing game. From the very beginning, we’ve been very keen on having it in our portfolio. The game has everything it needs to ensure an amazing time for all mobile gamers - half-open 3D world, exciting combats, exploration and, on the top of that, beloved by the players roguelike elements. We strongly believe that thanks to our knowledge and support Bow Land will be a global success," said Developer Relationship Director in Huuuge Publishing Krzysztof Kusak.

About Huuuge Games:

Founded in 2014, Huuuge Games is an international games developer and publisher, focused on the fast-growing multi-billion-dollar mobile gaming market. On their way to becoming the global leader in real-time free-to-play casual gaming, Huuuge is redefining the category genres with fun social experiences that give maximum joy and fun to thousand million players all around the world.

About Huuuge Publishing:

Huuuge Publishing keeps looking for talented developers delivering the full power of Huuuge resources, experience, and know-how to grow F2P mobile games to the next level. To learn more about Huuuge Publishing, visit: https://huuugepublishing.com and contact us via business@huuugepublishing.com.