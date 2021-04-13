Adjoe Advance: The smartest UA channel for hypercasual games you never heard of

Hypercasual gaming has continued its dominance as the leading global gaming genre to beat.

With impressive global growth rates year over year, it leaves many to wonder if there is anything that can slow this vertical down.

According to the most recent Sensor Tower report, the dark side to hypercasual game development became apparent through its inability to sustain growth in Tier 1 markets over the past year.

The challenge found in T1 markets can be tied to the main requirements of building a successful hypercasual game, which is the ability to rapidly create new games at scale for the lowest possible CPIs and highest ARPUs.

With these two characteristics in mind, the battle to achieve this balance can be increasingly difficult when competing for users in an open mobile ecosystem.

In order to address the needs of the hypercasual studio, adjoe sought to develop a system that drives extended user engagement while allowing advertisers to acquire users at low costs.

This led to the development of Adjoe Advance, a new way for hypercasual studios to acquire hyper-engaged users at scale in competitive markets.

As the name suggests, Adjoe Advance rewards users for their advancement in hypercasual games. In order to drive extended session time and increase the number of levels achieved, users are rewarded in the in-app currency of the publisher’s app for every level in which they complete.

Giving users the feeling of instant gratification for their gaming experience and driving users to play longer.

Traditionally, hypercasual games are defined by their short but frequent sessions. Through Advance, adjoe is able to push both of these characteristics further to allow hypercasual publishers the chance to earn more per user acquired.

Since the format rewards users on level completion in the highly desired in-app currency of a publisher’s app, users are more inclined to play longer and more often in order to earn more rewards. This then leads to an increased user consumption of ads that results in a higher average revenue per user also known as ARPU.

What gives the format an additional edge is its exclusive design which operates outside of the standard mediation. Meaning that the only advertisers fitting for the format are hypercasual games and these studios will not have to compete for visibility against advertisers who can afford higher CPIs.

This creates a more favorable landscape for hypercasual games to connect with their most valuable audience in any market.

By creating an environment exclusively to fulfill the needs of hypercasual games, adjoe has been able to effectively decrease acquisition costs and increase ARPU at scale.

During Advance’s open beta test, the Applike Group’s own hypercasual gaming studio, Sunday was able to grow their US ARPU by 25% with a bid 40% lower than on other channels. This has led to Advance’s position as their top user acquisition channel.

As the impacts of COVID-19 continue to ravish the industry, hypercasual studios must look beyond standard industry practices in order to re-establish their growth trajectory in T1 markets.

Adjoe Advance can give your user acquisition strategy the extra edge when winning your most valuable users.

