53 content creators unite to launch a fully player-owned game studio named Gallaxia

More than 50 content creators have united to launch a player-owned gaming and entertainment studio named Gallaxia.

The new studio wants to combine creator influence, global distribution, major partnerships, and triple-A quality gameplay in a single ecosystem.

Gallaxia said it aims to redefine how games and digital content are created, owned, and monetised in the creator economy by combining viral game-loops, creator ownership, and cross-platform distribution.

Moreover, treasure hunt shooter Planet-X will be its flagship title with daily real-world prizes. The studio claims the game has already amassed 300,000 verified sign-ups and over $500,000 in early sales.

“Built by players"

The team said Gallaxia’s mission is to make top creators long-term owners and builders in its ecosystem.

Each creator receives ownership through Gallaxium Bars, limited digital assets that grant a share of revenue from every game and product released on the platform.

“We’re bringing the players," said Gallaxia co-owner Panda. “Every one of us has spent years building communities, and now we’re building something those communities can actually own and be proud of.”

Gallaxia co-owner Levinho commented: “Gallaxia will revolutionise how a gaming and entertainment studio is built, and we’ve brought together the best possible team globally to do it in real time with the community. Finally, a game for the players, built by the players.”

James Ashton also added: “Gallaxia is pioneering how a gaming and entertainment studio is built. Our goal is to build the next Riot Games but on a chain, co-owned by the community and the world's best gamers and creators.“