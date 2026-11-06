DENMU closes debut games fund above $50m target

The firm's portfolio includes games such as STAR WARS: Galactic Racer, DABA: Land of Water Scar and CLUTCH.

DENMU has become a strategic partner of PlayStation's China Hero Project.

The investment house is evaluating further opportunities across indie, double-A and triple-A games.

Video game investment house DENMU has closed its first fund with more than $50 million in capital commitments, exceeding its original fundraising target.

DENMU Fund I will support game developers through production, launch and growth. Its investors include game companies, founders, family offices and foundations.

Founded in 2025 by Michael Fan, Devin Maa and Ryan You, the San Francisco-based firm backs projects across PC, console and mobile, offering funding alongside production and publishing support.

Growing portfolio

DENMU also shared details of several games in its portfolio. These include DABA: Land of Water Scar, an action RPG from Dark Star Games scheduled to launch in spring 2027 through Sony Interactive Entertainment.

The investment house has also become a strategic partner of PlayStation's China Hero Project, which supports Chinese developers. The firm is now evaluating further investments across indie, double-A and triple-A games.

“We started DENMU to back games with a clear creative identity and to build lasting relationships with the people making them,” said DENMU CEO and general partner Ryan You. “Closing above our target gives us more capacity to do just that.

“Each game developer needs a different combination of funding, production support and access to players. Our job is to understand those unique individual needs and build a partnership that works for both the game and the studio over time.”