Mika Games raises $10m to fund mobile game studios

The company has expanded its portfolio from three studios to five this year.

Its portfolio includes Legendale, Punko, Wargard, Merge Dale and Sea Bloom.

Mika Games invests in mobile studios before their marketing performance is fully proven.

Cyprus-based investment company Mika Games has raised $10 million in fresh funding to help mobile games studios develop their titles and test paid marketing campaigns before they qualify for larger financing deals.

The round was led by Flint Capital, with participation from several new and existing investors.

Campaigns will aim to help studios measure player retention, monetisation and how quickly they can recover marketing costs.

Funding early growth

Founded in 2023 by Wargaming co-founder Nick Katselapov, Mika Games has expanded its portfolio from three studios to five this year. The Cyprus-based investment company backs free-to-play mobile studios at the soft launch stage, using equity investments to fund teams alongside separate funding for larger paid marketing tests.

Mika Games' two latest investments are Bulberry Studio, which develops the PvP strategy game Wargard, and LevelApp, creator of merge-2 games Merge Dale and Sea Bloom.

Existing investments also include Legendale maker Guli Games and Punko maker Agonalea Games.

“Global gaming user acquisition spend reached $25 billion in 2025, while ad impressions increased 20%. Meanwhile, the number of new titles in the US top 1,000 by downloads fell from about 200 in 2020 to just over 100 in 2024, and games more than two years old generated over 80% of revenue in most genres," said Katselapov.

“Early marketing capital can therefore influence which games players ever get to discover. Our aim is to give new titles enough runway to reach players."

In 2024, Mika Games announced a $50m investment fund to support mobile-first, free-to-play studios. At the time, Mika said it would back games at the soft launch stage, providing funding and business support to help studios grow.