Merak Capital leads $1.3m round in Lambda Studios

Merak Capital has led a $1.3 million round in Saudi studio Lambda Studios.

Lambda's founders started the venture as a passion project in a Mecca living room nearly a decade ago.

Merak says studios that own their IP and grow with discipline can carry success from one platform to the next.

It is Merak's latest Saudi studio investment after Floaty and Majestic Mind Games

Saudi-based Lambda Studios has raised a $1.3 million investment round led by Merak Capital to expand onto new platforms including Steam.

Founded in 2024, Lambda Studios is a Saudi game development and publishing company that initially began on Roblox.

Founders Sari and Firas AlSaedi started it as a passion venture nearly a decade ago, working from a living room in Mecca. Merak Capital claims the studio now reaches millions of players.

The investment firm also noted that studios that own their IP and grow with discipline "can carry their success from one platform to the next, and that is what we saw in the Lambda team."

Earlier rounds

The deal follows a run of Saudi funding rounds this year. Merak Capital invested $1m in Floaty Studio in July through its Merak Gaming Fund, then co-led a $1.45m round in Majestic Mind Games with Impact46 in August.

Impact46 separately put $1.5m into Takahouse in September, a deal Merak was not part of.

Last year, we spoke to Exel by Merak CEO and Merak Capital VP of innovation Faisal Sedrani about what the firm looks for when investing in game startups.