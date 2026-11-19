Train Sim World 6 won Educational/Serious/Simulation Game.

SFB Games' The Mermaid Mask won both Creativity in Games and Narrative/Storytelling.

Wales Interactive was named Best Small Studio, and Playground Games won Best Large Studio.

Apple Arcade title Perchang World won Puzzle Game.

Dovetail Games has landed four wins at the TIGA Games Industry Awards 2026 including Best Publisher and a category win for Train Sim World 6.

TIGA, the trade association for the UK video games industry, announced the winners at a gala ceremony at Plaisterers' Hall in London on November 18th, celebrating excellence in games development, business and education.

Alongside Best Publisher, Dovetail Games won Educational/Serious/Simulation Game for Train Sim World 6, as well as the Commitment to ESG and Commitment to Workplace Wellbeing awards.

London-based indie studio SFB Games won both Creativity in Games and Narrative/Storytelling for The Mermaid Mask. Wales Interactive was named Best Small Studio and also won VR/XR/AR/MR Game for Maid of Sker VR.

Playground Games took home Large Studio and In-House Recruitment & Talent Development, while Side won both the best Services Provider award and QA and/or Localisation Provider.

Top honours

The Game of the Year award, voted for by attendees at the ceremony, went to IO Interactive's 007 First Light.

Steel City Interactive CEO Ash Habib received the Outstanding Leadership award.

Birmingham City University received the Education Initiative and Educational Institution awards, while Norwich University of the Arts associate professor Mark Wickham, who is also TIGA's education advisor, was named Outstanding Individual of the Year for his contribution to games education and TIGA's accreditation system.

Perchang's Perchang World, a finalist for Apple Arcade Game of the Year at this year's upcoming App Store Awards, won in the Puzzle Game category.

"Congratulations to all our winners and finalists," said TIGA CEO Dr Richard Wilson OBE. "These awards recognise the talent and dedication involved in making outstanding games, building successful businesses and delivering excellence in games education."

The full list of winners:

Games categories

Action and Adventure Game: Pearl Abyss, Crimson Desert

Arcade Game: Soul Assembly, Home Invasion

Audio Design: Morefun Studios x POSTRED, Roco Kingdom

Best Use of a Licence: FuturLab, PowerWash Simulator 2 STAR WARS Pack

Casual Game: London College of Communication x Crawicks Studio, Gridwalker

Creativity in Games: SFB Games, The Mermaid Mask

Diversity: SpecialEffect, OpenDrive

Educational/Serious/Simulation Game: Dovetail Games, Train Sim World 6

Heritage in Games: Sumo Digital / Secret Mode, NUTMEG!

Narrative/Storytelling: SFB Games, The Mermaid Mask

Puzzle Game: Perchang, Perchang World

Small Studio: Wales Interactive

Social Game: Supermassive Games, Directive 8020

Strategy Game: Slitherine Ltd, Broken Arrow

Visual Design: Sony Interactive Entertainment, Ghost of Yotei

VR/XR/AR/MR Game: Wales Interactive, Maid of Sker VR

Business categories

Art/Animation/Trailer Supplier: Liquid Crimson

Audio Services Supplier: PitStop Productions

Co-Development Partner: Room 8 Group

Commitment to ESG: Dovetail Games

Commitment to Workplace Wellbeing: Dovetail Games

Education Initiative: Birmingham City University

Educational Institution: Birmingham City University

In-House Recruitment & Talent Development: Playground Games

Large Studio: Playground Games

Legal Services Supplier: Wiggin LLP

Outstanding Leadership: Ash Habib, CEO, Steel City Interactive

Publisher: Dovetail Games

QA and/or Localisation Provider: Side

Recruitment Agency: Amiqus

Services Provider: Side

Tax and Accountancy Firm: Plus Accounting

Technical Innovation: Code Wizards Group

Special awards