Aniimo, Arknights: Endfield and Where Winds Meet are the iPad Game of the Year finalists.

Perchang World, PowerWash Simulator and Pusheen’s Place are competing for Apple Arcade Game of the Year.

The cultural impact category features 12 finalists, including Consume Me, Tiny Bookshop and PancitoMerge.

Apple has revealed 45 finalists for the 2026 App Store Awards, recognising the top apps and games across 12 categories for their technical innovation, user experience and design.

The finalists span iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Vision Pro, Apple Watch, Apple TV and Apple Arcade, as well as the cultural impact category, which recognises apps and games that tell personal stories, tackle social issues or celebrate culture.

Winners will be announced in the coming weeks from this year's finalists.

Best of the best

Among the contenders in this year's awards is Perchang World, which features comedian James Acaster in his first games role. Gryphline’s Arknights: Endfield is also a finalist, having surpassed $125 million in gross player spending between the major mobile stores in its first six months.

"We're excited to celebrate this year's App Store Award finalists, whose creativity has brought extraordinary apps and games to life for users around the world," said Apple vice president of App Store Carson Oliver.

"From games that transport players to imaginative new worlds and bring out the fun of playing together, to apps that empower users to learn new skills and make a difference in their communities, these developers are redefining how we connect, create and experience the world."

Nominees include:

iPhone Game of the Year finalists

Ball X Pit

Dave The Diver

Gambonanza

iPhone App of the Year finalists

ElevenReader

(Not Boring) Camera

Raylie

iPad Game of the Year finalists

Aniimo

Arknights: Endfield

Where Winds Meet

iPad App of the Year finalists

Cosmos

Kiddopia

Mockup

Apple Arcade Game of the Year finalists

Perchang World

PowerWash Simulator

Pusheen's Place

Mac Game of the Year finalists

Big Walk

Blue Prince

Crimson Desert

Mac App of the Year finalists

Paste

Things 3

Ulysses

Apple Vision Pro Game of the Year finalists

Cueva de las Manos

Ping Pong Club

Spatial Ops

Apple Vision Pro App of the Year finalists

Adobe Premiere

MLB

Museas

Apple Watch App of the Year finalists

Bevel

Moonlitt

StressWatch

Apple TV App of the Year finalists

Case Solved: The London Files

Letterboxd

Pocket Casts

Cultural Impact finalists

and Roger

Brilliant

chilli

Consume Me

Hearing Buddy

Karrot

PancitoMerge

Sago Mini Jinja's Garden

setlog

Spilled!

Tiny Bookshop

Unedo

The full list can be accessed here.