Apple reveals 45 finalists for 2026 App Store Awards
- Aniimo, Arknights: Endfield and Where Winds Meet are the iPad Game of the Year finalists.
- Perchang World, PowerWash Simulator and Pusheen’s Place are competing for Apple Arcade Game of the Year.
- The cultural impact category features 12 finalists, including Consume Me, Tiny Bookshop and PancitoMerge.
Apple has revealed 45 finalists for the 2026 App Store Awards, recognising the top apps and games across 12 categories for their technical innovation, user experience and design.
The finalists span iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Vision Pro, Apple Watch, Apple TV and Apple Arcade, as well as the cultural impact category, which recognises apps and games that tell personal stories, tackle social issues or celebrate culture.
Winners will be announced in the coming weeks from this year's finalists.
Best of the best
Among the contenders in this year's awards is Perchang World, which features comedian James Acaster in his first games role. Gryphline’s Arknights: Endfield is also a finalist, having surpassed $125 million in gross player spending between the major mobile stores in its first six months.
"We're excited to celebrate this year's App Store Award finalists, whose creativity has brought extraordinary apps and games to life for users around the world," said Apple vice president of App Store Carson Oliver.
"From games that transport players to imaginative new worlds and bring out the fun of playing together, to apps that empower users to learn new skills and make a difference in their communities, these developers are redefining how we connect, create and experience the world."
Nominees include:
iPhone Game of the Year finalists
- Ball X Pit
- Dave The Diver
- Gambonanza
iPhone App of the Year finalists
- ElevenReader
- (Not Boring) Camera
- Raylie
iPad Game of the Year finalists
- Aniimo
- Arknights: Endfield
- Where Winds Meet
iPad App of the Year finalists
- Cosmos
- Kiddopia
- Mockup
Apple Arcade Game of the Year finalists
- Perchang World
- PowerWash Simulator
- Pusheen's Place
Mac Game of the Year finalists
- Big Walk
- Blue Prince
- Crimson Desert
Mac App of the Year finalists
- Paste
- Things 3
- Ulysses
Apple Vision Pro Game of the Year finalists
- Cueva de las Manos
- Ping Pong Club
- Spatial Ops
Apple Vision Pro App of the Year finalists
- Adobe Premiere
- MLB
- Museas
Apple Watch App of the Year finalists
- Bevel
- Moonlitt
- StressWatch
Apple TV App of the Year finalists
- Case Solved: The London Files
- Letterboxd
- Pocket Casts
Cultural Impact finalists
- and Roger
- Brilliant
- chilli
- Consume Me
- Hearing Buddy
- Karrot
- PancitoMerge
- Sago Mini Jinja's Garden
- setlog
- Spilled!
- Tiny Bookshop
- Unedo
The full list can be accessed here.