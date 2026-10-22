Fortnite returns to the Australian App Store today after a federal court verdict.

Fortnite must be "made available for discovery, downloading, use and updating by iOS device users".

Fortnite returns to the App Store in Australia today after a federal court told Apple to open up iOS.

The court determined Apple has violated competition law and will require the iPhone maker to open up devices to third-party app stores from March 2027.

Following the verdict, Epic Games has announced plans to release Fortnite on the App Store in Australia today. Until now, this was the only country not included in its global iOS comeback.

Making a comeback

As per the court’s verdict, from next year developers will have the option to point users to external web shops in Australia and to offer users alternative payment methods only, if they so choose, no longer compelled to offer Apple’s in-app purchase model.

Epic celebrated the decision in a post on X (formerly Twitter), adding that Apple will be barred from charging "junk fees" on purchases made via third-party stores.

The company’s flagship game was removed from the App Store in 2020 for violating Apple’s store policy at the time, but returned to most regions after a years-long legal battle. The title returned to the US App Store in 2025 after almost five years of absence, then rolled out almost globally in May 2026.

This iOS comeback drove downloads to an eight-year high with an estimated 3.4 million downloads on the App Store in one week, according to AppMagic data at the time. Fortnite also surpassed 1m daily downloads on iOS for the first time ever.

Australia was the only country left without a Fortnite reprisal on iOS at the time, but the court has now ruled that Apple must "do all things necessary" to permit the Fortnite app and other iOS apps developed by Epic Games to be admitted or readmitted to the App Store, subject to complying with the DPLA and App Store review guidelines.

The game must also be "made available for discovery, downloading, use and updating by iOS device users".

Epic Games posted: "This is great news for developers worldwide and iOS users in Australia who will benefit from an open mobile app ecosystem."

The developer ranked among our Top 50 Mobile Game Makers of 2026.