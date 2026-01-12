E2VC closes €100m Fund III to continue backing early-stage founders 

Fund III will maintain E2VC's focus on Emerging Europe-born teams building globally scalable companies.

The first close was backed by more than 50 limited partners, alongside the firm’s partners and advisors.

The firm said it has actively deployed capital over recent months rather than waiting on the sidelines.

Venture capital firm E2VC has closed €100 million ($116m) Fund III to continue backing early-stage founders.

Fund III will maintain E2VC's strategy of investing in European startups. The first close was supported by more than 50 limited partners, alongside the firm’s partners and advisors.

E2VC said the milestone reflects strong conviction in its approach and confidence in the next generation of founders emerging from the region.

Active deployment

Despite the challenging market environment, the firm claims it has already committed to more than 10 companies under Fund III, having actively deployed capital over recent months.

“We've already warehoused and committed to 10 new companies over the last few months, sticking to the same playbook: backing brilliant, ambitious, global-from-day-one talent," said E2VC general partner Arın Özkulain in a post.

He added: “There are exciting things brewing. New roles, fresh projects, and new endeavours we'll be rolling out soon."

E2VC has previously participated in several notable funding rounds, including Circle Games’ $7.25m round and Cypher Games’ $30m Series A in 2025, among other investments. Recently, it invested in hybridcasual puzzle game Pixel Flow, along with rcadia Gaming Partners’s Akin Babayigit.