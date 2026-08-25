Entity raises $5.8m to bring console-quality games to the ‘new web’

Entity aims to eliminate downloads and installations from the gaming experience.

The platform will use WebGPU and WebAssembly to deliver games through modern browsers.

The funding round was backed by ACT, Delta Partners, Elkstone, Enterprise Ireland and games industry angels.

Irish games distribution startup Entity has raised €5 million ($5.8m) in seed funding to develop its next-generation gaming platform.

Set to launch in early 2027, the browser-based platform is designed to make console-quality games instantly playable across modern devices without downloads or installations.

The platform uses web technologies including WebGPU and WebAssembly, allowing players to access games and multiplayer lobbies through a single link on modern browsers.

The company said it will use the capital to accelerate platform development and support its 2027 launch, which will feature games ranging from PC and console bestsellers to original IP.

The new web

Entity said its platform will support developers building console-quality games for the “new web” while giving them direct access to a global audience.

"The way games are made, discovered, and played in the “new web” era is fundamentally changing and these games will need a new home." said Entity founder and CEO Rich Barnwell. "For too long the industry has been shackled by friction-heavy downloads and arbitrary constraints.

"With Entity we are bringing the platform that the modern gamer needs: Console-quality gaming experiences instantly accessible on whatever device they are using. With the backing of our new investors and an expert, supportive angel group, Entity delivers a new way to play and a new way to think about the games console experience."

Founded in 2024 and headquartered in Dublin, Entity was established by Rich Barnwell, Kev Bergin, Dave McGovern, Fergus Duggan and Artur Stawiarski, the leadership team behind DIGIT, which created Star Trek Fleet Command before being acquired by Scopely in 2019.

The team also includes head of games Paul Farley, founder of Firestoke, Tag Games and ChiliConnect.

The round was backed by venture capital firms ACT, Delta Partners and Elkstone, alongside Enterprise Ireland and a group of games industry angel investors.