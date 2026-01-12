Epic Games rolls out in-island transactions for Fortnite Creative

The rollout follows a previous delay, with Epic pushing the launch to January for additional testing and bug fixes.

Epic Games has fully enabled in-game purchases for creators building experiences in Fortnite Creative.

The rollout follows an earlier delay after the company initially planned to open in-island transaction publishing for Fortnite creators in December 2025.

However, Epic pushed the release to January 9th 2026, to allow for additional testing and bug fixes.

The feature allows creators to sell digital items and offers using V-Bucks inside their custom Fortnite Creative experiences, known as islands. Epic has now allowed islands featuring these in-island transactions to be published publicly.

“You can now publish your islands that feature in-island transactions," said Epic Games in a post. “Players will be able to purchase items and offers in your islands with V-Bucks."

Revenue split

On the creator side, Epic said developers will retain 100% of the V-Bucks value generated from in-island purchases until January 31st, 2027. After that date, creators will receive 50% of the value from these transactions.

Epic’s FAQ noted that in-island purchases cannot be refunded or cancelled and that purchased items are only usable within the island they were bought for.

The system sits alongside Fortnite’s existing engagement-based creator payouts, reflecting Epic’s wider push to position Fortnite as a platform and tools ecosystem rather than a single game.

Since UEFN’s debut, Fortnite claimed that players have logged 11.2 billion hours across 260,000 creator-made islands, generating over $722 million in payouts to creators.