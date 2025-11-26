Epic Games pushes in-island transaction publishing for Fortnite creators to January 2026

The new system will let UEFN creators sell in-island items and track sales through the Creator Portal.

Epic is offering creators 100% of the V-Bucks value on item sales through 2026 before returning to a 50% split.

Creator-made islands have generated 11.2bn play hours and over $722m in payouts since UEFN’s launch.

Epic Games has delayed the rollout of in-island transaction publishing for Fortnite creators to January 9th, 2026.

Originally scheduled to launch next month, the company said the extra time is needed to complete testing and fix remaining issues before the tools go live to players.

“Publishing for in-island transactions will now open on January 9th, 2026," Fortnite said in a post. “We’re shifting the date out to give us more time for testing and bug fixes before going live to players.

“You will see the Experimental flag removed for in-island transactions soon but publishing will not go live until Jan 9th."

UEFN momentum

The delay follows months of preparation for Fortnite’s new creator commerce system, which will let developers using Unreal Editor for Fortnite (UEFN) sell in-game items directly within their islands.

Once live, creators will be able to publish islands with purchasable items, track sales, and monitor performance through the Creator Portal.

Epic previously confirmed that creators will earn 100% of the V-Bucks value of island sales through the end of 2026, reverting to a 50% revenue share thereafter.

Since UEFN’s debut, Fortnite claimed that players have logged 11.2 billion hours across 260,000 creator-made islands, generating over $722 million in payouts to creators.