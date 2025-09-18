Fortnite creators will be able to sell in-game items directly from their islands starting in December

Since UEFN’s launch, players have spent 11.2bn hours across 260,000 islands, generating $722m in payouts.

Epic Games said that by adding a new revenue stream alongside engagement payouts, creators will earn 50% of the V-Bucks value from island sales. From December 2025 through the end of 2026, creators will receive the full 100% share.

Since UEFN’s launch, players have already logged 11.2 billion hours across 260,000 creator-made islands, generating $722 million in payouts to creators.

Economy overhaul

Starting November 24th, 2025, Fortnite will add a Sponsored Row in Discover, allowing creators to bid in auctions for increased island visibility, while all other rows remain unchanged for organic discovery.

Campaigns can be set up in the Creator Portal starting from November 17th, giving creators the flexibility to adjust their spend based on their goals.

To benefit the wider ecosystem, 50% of sponsorship revenue will go into the engagement payout pool long term - set at 100% through 2026.

Epic has also rolled out updates to Thin Client to make Fortnite downloads faster and smaller on mobile and PC, with plans to let players update and play creator-made islands before other modes finish installing.

The phased project will continue into next year as part of efforts to reduce Fortnite’s install size.