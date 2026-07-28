Epic Games taps Martin Keely to lead Epic Games Store and Epic Online Services

Keely has left Blizzard Entertainment after more than seven years.

Keely most recently served as SVP of Battle.net & Technology Services at Blizzard.

His previous experience includes leadership roles at The Walt Disney Company, Major League Gaming and Fullscreen Media.

Epic Games has appointed Martin Keely as vice president and general manager of Epic Games Store and Epic Online Services.

Keely took to LinkedIn to announce the move, where he mentioned being "thrilled and honoured" to join Epic Games, looking forward to helping deliver new capabilities for players.

“I'm excited to get started with the team delivering new capabilities that elevate player, creator and developer experiences," said Keely. “And I'm truly grateful for the opportunity to play a role in shaping an open and sustainable gaming ecosystem."

Career move

The appointment also brings Keely's more than seven-year tenure at Blizzard Entertainment to a close.

Keely said he was proud of the growth and record results achieved during his time at Blizzard. He also thanked former colleagues and said he would continue supporting the company from afar.

Keely most recently served as senior vice president of Battle.net and technology services at Blizzard Entertainment, having previously held senior leadership roles including SVP of Battle.net, SVP of ecommerce, planning and strategy, and SVP of media network.

Prior to Blizzard, he served as executive vice president of product and technology at The Walt Disney Company, was head of operations for Major League Gaming, and worked as general manager at Fullscreen Media.