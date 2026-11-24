Unreal Engine 6 will no longer include Blueprints or the Actor Gameplay Framework.

Epic Games expects that AI will make converting existing UE5 projects to UE6 more practical.

Epic Games has revealed that Unreal Engine 6 will not support its Blueprints visual scripting system or the Actor Gameplay Framework, saying AI will help developers transition to their replacements.

Gameplay development in UE6 will instead be built using the Verse programming language and the new Scene Graph framework.

The decision reverses plans announced in June, when Epic said Blueprints and Actors could coexist in UE6 early access and version 6.0.

It now appears the company believes AI could significantly reduce the costs and complexity of converting existing projects, potentially even automating the process entirely.

Epic Games’ Marcus Wassmer said the decision would also allow the company to deliver UE6 sooner.

Expanding AI tools

Epic said it had already experimented with using AI to convert Fortnite’s Battle Royale Blueprints to Verse, a project that was previously expected to take years.

“This project was expected to take years, but we now have a working prototype of Fortnite that is about 3 million lines of Verse code after porting more than 20,000 Blueprints,” said Wassmer.

“The team is hard at work iterating to validate the resulting performance, memory usage, and architecture. We’re doing this at scale now, and this conversion will help make the process as easy as possible for everyone else.”

Epic said that developers can choose to keep their projects on UE5, with the company continuing to develop targeted features and fixes for the engine.

In addition, Epic has started to bring AI tooling that was developed for UE6 to UE5, starting with the Unreal Engine 5.9 MegaJam Preview.

New features include expanded Python scripting, Model Context Protocol improvements, support for web browsers as a target platform and Unreal Canvas for asset generation and content management.

"We built much of UE 5.9 with AI agents, including most of the web platform work,” said Wassmer. “That’s the same approach we’re betting on for converting Fortnite, and your projects, to UE6.”