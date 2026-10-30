Unreal Engine instructor Sandra Kawar on AI as a creative partner, ahead of PGC Jordan

Ahead of PGC Jordan on November 7th and 8th, we’re putting the spotlight on some of our star speakers. The event takes place at Abdali Boulevard in Amman - you can find more details here.

Before she takes the stage at PGC Jordan in just over a week, we caught up with Sandra Kawar on our In The Hot Seat series for a preview of her talk.

Sandra Kawar was a film director before she taught herself Unreal Engine. She became the first woman Epic Games authorised as an Unreal instructor and she now leads Unreal chapters in Amman and Riyadh.

On AI, she thinks the industry is asking the wrong question. “We’re having the wrong conversation when we simply ask whether AI will replace artists,” she says.

She says AI helps most early in a project, when teams are testing visuals, lighting and cinematic ideas. But she’s clear about its limitations. “AI can generate possibilities. It cannot replace creative intention.”

Her session at PGC Jordan, ‘AI As A Creative Partner: The Future Of Game Art And Cinematics’, looks at where AI fits into a creator’s workflow and where it falls short.

Catch it on November 7th and 8th at Abdali Boulevard in Amman. Book your ticket.