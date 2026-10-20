The first speakers announced for PG Connects Jordan - including Epic Games, Roblox and Mad Hook

Taking Jordanian Games to 60 Million Players.

AI as a Creative Partner.

The Arab World needs more Builders.

Art Creation for Mobile Games.

From High School to CEO.

We're heading back to Jordan's capital city, Amman, for the return of Pocket Gamer Connects Jordan this November 7th and 8th. We'll deliver two days of networking and learning while celebrating one of the most exciting growth markets in the world.

As well as the Connector SpeedMatch, Big Indie Zone and Big Indie Pitch, the eight-track conference programme will be led by 50 expert speakers. They'll share their insights, latest trends and future forecasts with 1,500+ attendees.

Today we're thrilled to introduce the first speakers confirmed to speak at next month's return to MENA.

Five seminars we're looking forward to

Rabia Dinçer, Crazy Games, EMEA Partnerships Lead

One Link Away: Taking Jordanian Games to 60 Million Players: Web games need no install, no store approval and no user acquisition budget. CrazyGames shares what 60M monthly players reveal about what works on the web in 2026, from multiplayer and IAP growth to the fastest growing regions. Expect real data, real developer stories and a clear path from first build to first revenue.

Sandra Kawar, Epic Games/Unreal, Authorised Instructor

AI as a Creative Partner: The Future of Game Art & Cinematics: Discover how AI is becoming a creative partner for game artists, designers and cinematic creators - expanding possibilities for characters, environments, storytelling and visual development. Through practical examples, the talk explores how creators can combine AI with tools like Unreal Engine to turn ideas into compelling game worlds and cinematic experiences.

Mohamed El Sheakh, Roblox, General Manager - Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye

The Arab World needs more Builders: With over 400 million gamers and billions in annual spending, the opportunity is clear. The question is no longer whether the Arab world can build a global gaming industry but how fast? This keynote presents a blueprint for turning regional momentum into global leadership.

Ahmad Abu AlRuz, Mad Hook, Creative Director

Art Creation for Mobile Games: We will discuss the challenges and opportunities for mobile art teams and how creating art for mobile differs from console and PC. We’ll talk about efficient workflows, maintaining visual quality on mobile constraints and how to effectively scale art production.

Eyad AbuZeinah, Cactus Games, Founder & CEO

From High School to CEO: Building a Funded XR Training Product by Age 21: At 21, Eyad has already built a licensed game studio with three shipped titles - one surpassing 100,000 downloads with zero marketing spend - won multiple industry competitions, and led his latest product, Galaxy of Pharmacy, from concept to incubation and funding.

In this talk, he shares the real, unfiltered story behind all of it: starting in high school with no resources, building a team from nothing, what it actually took to hit six-figure downloads, how winning competitions changed the studio's trajectory, and how all of that experience led to Galaxy of Pharmacy — an XR training product now backed by iPark and Campack and about to launch across universities.

This is a practical talk about what's actually achievable before you even finish university - no theory; just what worked, what didn't and what he'd do differently.

Book now and save

Early Bird prices start at just $79, with savings of up to $132! Tickets are available now from the official event website.