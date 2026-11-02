Join us for the PG Connects Jordan trip to Petra

An optional day trip to Petra the day after PGC Jordan on Monday, November 9th

Includes bus travel, a guided tour, lunch and refreshments

This trip is only open to PGC Jordan attendees

We're once again hosting an optional day trip to Petra the day after PG Connects Jordan on Monday, November 9th.

Petra is a truly magical site with an incredibly rich history to discover – not just the setting for Indiana Jones! – and is a must-see if you’re in the region. It’s on many people’s bucket lists and rightly so.

The Nabataean capital, with its famous architecture cut into the rock of the gorge, is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and retains its magic despite being a popular tourist attraction.

Effortless Trip

The excursion makes visiting Petra incredibly simple. It includes comfortable bus travel to the site; a full walking tour of the region with a guide; a buffet lunch and refreshments throughout the day.

We'll set off from and return to Abdali Boulevard, Amman. The trip covers a full day, and will embark early (final itinerary will be sent separately), returning in the evening about 11 hours later. Trust us, this day-long trip will be worth your while!

Limited Seats

This trip is only open to PG Connects Jordan attendees, so please make sure you retain your conference ticket. Please note, there are a very limited spaces on this trip. These are allocated on a first-come, first-served basis, so register here today.