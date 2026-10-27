Save up to $187: PG Connects Jordan Mid Term ends this week

Mid Term rates start at just $94 until midnight on Thursday, October 29th.

We're heading back to Jordan's capital city, Amman.

A rapidly growing regional hub for games and creative technology.

We're heading back to Jordan's capital city, Amman, for the return of PG Connects Jordan this November 7th and 8th. We'll deliver two days of networking and learning while celebrating one of the most exciting growth markets in the world.

Our return to MENA in 2026 - hosted within Amman's exceptional Abdali Boulevard complex - brings developers, publishers, investors, creators and services together in this rapidly growing regional hub for games and creative technology know-how.

Mid Term rates start at just $94 but only until midnight on Thursday, October 29th - book now and save!

Speakers and seminars

Pocket Gamer Connects Jordan features eight unmissable seminar tracks, with the first speakers including Epic Games, Roblox and Mad Hook. Here's five seminars we can’t wait to catch:

Taking Jordanian Games to 60 Million Players - Rabia Dinçer, Crazy Games.

- Rabia Dinçer, Crazy Games. AI as a Creative Partner - Sandra Kawar, Epic Games/Unreal.

- Sandra Kawar, Epic Games/Unreal. The Arab World needs more Builders - Mohamed El Sheakh, Roblox.

- Mohamed El Sheakh, Roblox. Art Creation for Mobile Games - Ahmad Abu AlRuz, Mad Hook.

- Ahmad Abu AlRuz, Mad Hook. From High School to CEO - Eyad AbuZeinah, Cactus Games.

Community and content

With a strong focus on Jordan's dynamic games development community, we aim to merge a festival-style structure with our well-established conference content including:

Conference programme covering industry - and practical-based insight

New location delivers a culturally vibrant, modern and central hub

Big Indie Pitch competition

Connector SpeedMatch networking

Multiple themed expo zones

Live experiences

Interactive game showcases

Startup and innovation activations

Extensive scheduled meeting areas

Informal networking spaces

PG Connects Jordan will offer a conference experience that promotes, connects and supports the local scene, whilst also introducing Jordanian developer talent to the world as an exciting, rapidly advancing prospect.

Book now and save

Mid Term rates start at just $94 but only until midnight on Thursday, October 29th - book now and save!