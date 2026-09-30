The eight unmissable seminar tracks at Pocket Gamer Connects Jordan this November 7th and 8th

Two days of networking and learning

The eight-track conference track will be led by 50 expert speakers

Early Bird prices start at just $79, with savings of up to $132!

We're heading back to Jordan's capital city, Amman, for the return of Pocket Gamer Connects Jordan this November 7th and 8th. We'll deliver two days of networking and learning while celebrating one of the most exciting growth markets in the world.

As well as the Connector SpeedMatch, Big Indie Zone and Big Indie Pitch, the eight-track conference track will be led by 50 expert speakers. They'll share their insights, latest trends and future forecasts with 1,500+ attendees.

Browser Breakthroughs

As the games industry continues to evolve, new ways of playing games for consumers are discovered. But how about rediscovering methods that have been out of the spotlight? This track explores the world of HTML5 gaming, diving deep into the unique challenges and opportunities for developers in the browser gaming ecosystem, from navigating monetisation models (ads, in-app purchases, subscriptions) to mastering cross-platform compatibility.

Developer Toolkit

Gain valuable expertise from game development professionals as they divulge insights into pivotal tools, software, and methodologies vital for crafting top-tier games. Unlock optimization techniques, efficient workflows, and adept teamwork advice for ensuring excellence in game creation.

Game Maker Insights

Immerse yourself in real-world case studies from the forefront of the industry, delving into diverse areas such as game design, audio production, character design, user experience (UX), and narrative development. Gain valuable insights from these practical examples that showcase successful approaches, innovative techniques, and effective strategies employed by industry professionals. Expand your knowledge and stay inspired by the experiences shared by experts in these key domains of game development and design.

Global Trends

Embark on a journey that spans across continents, as we present you with an expansive view of the games industry's latest trends, facts, figures, and insights from around the world. Delve into the dynamic landscapes of both the East and the West, gaining a comprehensive understanding of regional nuances, market dynamics, and emerging opportunities. Stay informed and inspired by the diverse and ever-evolving global games industry, ensuring you remain at the forefront of this thrilling and vibrant ecosystem.

Incredible Indies

Discover essential strategies and insights on not just surviving but thriving as a smaller studio in the fiercely competitive games development landscape of today. Learn how to leverage your strengths, cultivate a unique identity, and differentiate yourself in the market. Explore effective techniques, smart resource management, and innovative approaches to game design. Arm yourself with the knowledge and tools to carve out a successful path for your studio in the dynamic games industry.

Marvellous MENA

The Middle East is still the fastest-growing market for games in the world. In this track, we look at the industry in the region, and meet the teams who are building the Arabic-language ecosystem. We look at the MENA/SWANA region in terms of its place on the global stage, and consider the trends, statistics, contexts and perspectives which are helping to shape the Jordan game scene and beyond.

Practical AI

Dive into AI's pivotal role in game development, crafting immersive virtual worlds, optimising performance, and elevating player experiences. Learn to harness AI tools to push boundaries ethically, while addressing concerns. Explore its evolution in enhancing gameplay, procedural generation, and adaptive systems, unlocking new heights in game design. Embrace AI's transformative power while navigating ethical considerations to shape the future of gaming.

The Growth Track

In addition to mastering gameplay mechanics, understanding user acquisition and retention techniques is crucial for growing your game. Gain essential insights into effective strategies on how to grow your business in adverse and new environments, optimize your game's user interface, and continuously analyze player feedback. With these strategies for expanding into new territories and adapting to changing market conditions, you can attract and retain a dedicated player base, ensuring steady growth and success for your game.

Book now and save

Early Bird prices start at just $79, with savings of up to $132! Tickets are available now from the official event website.