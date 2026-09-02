Save the date: PG Connects Jordan returns November 7th and 8th

Introducing Jordanian developer talent to the world

Attendees will be part of a broader movement for gaming, digital innovation and creative entrepreneurship

Register your interest now for a special 10% discount!

We're heading back to Jordan's capital city, Amman for the return of PG Connects Jordan this November 7th and 8th. Join us for two days of networking and learning in one of the most exciting growth markets in the world.

The event will offer a conference experience that both promotes and supports the local scene, whilst also introducing Jordanian developer talent to the world as an exciting, rapidly advancing prospect.

Blending Jordanian culture, creativity, hospitality and talent with an international games industry audience, attendees will be part of a broader movement for gaming, digital innovation and creative entrepreneurship in Jordan.

Community and content

With a strong focus on the community, we aim to present festival-style environment alongside well established conference content. As well as multiple seminar tracks, we looking forward to hosting a Big Indie Pitch and Connector SpeedMatch to introduce developers and studios to investors and publishers.

Multiple themed zones will make the most of games, technology, startups, creators and investors, complete with live experiences interactive game showcases.

Startup and innovation activations will offer visibility for emerging companies and entrepreneurs, while informal networking spaces will encourage spontaneous conversations, collaboration and deal-making.

How to get 10% off

This November's PG Connects Jordan brings developers, publishers, investors, students, creators and technology partners together in a fast-growing regional hub for games and creative technology.

Register your interest now and we'll let you know when tickets go on sale - with a special 10% discount!