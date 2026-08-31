How to get the best price for PG Connects conferences - every time!

The Pocket Gamer Connects World Tour has already visited London, San Francisco, Malmö, Barcelona, Shanghai and Cologne in 2026. And we're still on a roll with upcoming events in Seattle, Helsinki and Montréal.

We offer heavily subsidised ticket prices for indie developers at all of our events, as well as a series of price tiers that increase as the conference dates draw near. Bookings always open with Super Early Bird prices, which is the most affordable way to get tickets in advance. Unless you do one very simple thing to save even more money.

Express your interest in Pocket Gamer Connects 2026/27

For our forthcoming PG Connects conference series where tickets/dates haven't yet gone live, we use this form for anyone interested in attending. We'll then let you know the moment that tickets become available - with an exclusive 10% discount code. When applied to the Super Early Bird prices, that is absolutely how to make sure that you get the best price for PG Connects conferences - every time!

Sign up now to hear about the release of Jordan and the Canary Islands this year. Coming up in 2027, we'll be returning to San Francisco, Dubai, Barcelona, Shanghai and more.

Make massive savings by registering your interest today. Your future self will thank you.

You can also subscribe to our mailing list for the latest information on all our events.