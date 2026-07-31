PG Connects Summit Shanghai: back, bigger and better!

Over half of the attendees hailed from China

39% were key decision-makers: senior management, founders and C-suite executives

Game makers made up a massive 82% of the audience!

This week’s PG Connects Summit Shanghai grew on a phenomenal first year in 2025, with a brand new venue, an augmented indie developer area, the first Shanghai Big Indie Pitch, plus an AI summit.

We gathered over 770 registrations from 400+ companies, who kept the meeting tables rammed all day, as well as attending dual language talks on everything from market data and latest growth opportunities to marketing techniques, mini games and of course, AI.

Visitors came from 40 countries, with over half (56%) from China itself, while 39% were key decision-makers: senior management, founders and C-suite executives. Game makers made up a massive 82% of the audience!

As well as the focused Summit, we also hosted a packed evening party for hundreds more, plus hosted our biggest ever VIP supper club in association with Epic Games, all in all helping to connect a total of over 1,000 members of the global games industry.

The meeting tables were busy all day

Resonating more every year

Charles Chiang, founder & COO, MyGamez said: "Over 770 participants this time tells us PGC Shanghai Summit is resonating more every year. What we're most proud of as co-host is bringing The Big Indie Pitch to China for the first time. It's struck a real chord with local developers and become one of the most mentioned elements of the event through word of mouth."

Dave Bradley, General Manager, Steel Media said: “PGC Summit Shanghai has expanded significantly since last year, with a new venue, special guests including the Mayor of Pudong and Finland’s Deputy Consul General in Shanghai, and the region’s first Big Indie Pitch.

“Alongside our biggest-ever VIP dinner, a party with Century Games and a rooftop mixer with EnjoyPay, it was certainly busy – so next year we may need to consider making it a two-day event!

“With CIGDC the following day, CGDC and ChinaJoy at the weekend, Shanghai is becoming one of the most important places for the global games industry to be each summer, which is no surprise given the extraordinary scale of the market here. A huge thank you to everyone who made it happen – and, as Ukie’s Nick Poole kindly put it, helped make PG Connects ‘a great British export’.

Coming soon

August 25: Mobile Games Awards

The Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards return to Cologne during Gamescom week. Celebrating the very best businesses and individuals driving forth the mobile games industry, we’ll be shining a light on every part of the ecosystem, from the game developers and publishers through the advertising and monetisation companies, to the tool-makers and support companies that enable the magic to happen, as well as the games themselves!

The awards will be presented during a live gala ceremony, giving you the chance to get in the room with the industry's finest for our annual celebration of the mobile games sector's best. Presented in association with Samsung Gaming Hub.

Tickets are selling fast, with nearly three-quarters sold. Don't miss out and book now!

October 20th and 21st: PG Connects Nordics

Returning with its 13th edition in Helsinki - again including the AI Gamechangers Summit and Beyond Games: Transmedia Summit - and once more proudly part of Finnish Games Week, but with a new name to fully reflect the event's broader regional remit this year.

Expect more than 1,500 mobile, PC and console professionals from the whole Nordic and international games industry to gather for two programme-packed days of learning from 150+ of the world’s leading minds.

Tickets are available now with Early Bird prices starting at just over €150.