Thanks to the sponsors of PG Connects Summit Shanghai

Next week, we'll connect 700 attendees in Shanghai

Shining a well-deserved spotlight on our mighty partners for this year

If you're at the event next Wednesday July 29th, don't miss the opportunity to connect with them

Next week, we'll connect 700 attendees featuring prominent thought leaders and passionate professionals from every division of the global games ecosystem – developers, publishers, investors, service providers, tools, platforms, tech, industry hubs – and every format: mobile, PC, console, AI, HTML5, XR, global apps, crossmedia and everything in between.

We are passionate about this industry, but passion alone couldn't deliver these events at thrilling tech hubs around the world – and so fundamental to keeping the business of games forging forward – without the support of our sponsors.

So we're taking a moment to thank each and every one of our mighty PG Connects Shanghai partners for this year by shining a well-deserved spotlight in their direction.

If you're at the event next Wednesday July 29th, don't miss the opportunity to connect with them either on the show floor or via the online meeting platform to see how they can help your journey!

Don't have a ticket yet? They're still on sale...

Diamond sponsors

Xsolla

Xsolla is a global commerce company that builds and provides all the things developers need to launch, grow, and monetize video games.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, the company supports studios of every size, from indie to AAA, with solutions across direct-to-consumer commerce, intelligent payments, entertainment-based IP, and player engagement products.

Xsolla helps developers fund, distribute, market, and monetize their games at scale. Trusted by more than 60% of the top 100 highest-grossing games, Xsolla operates as the merchant of record across 200+ geographies with access to over 1,000+ local payment methods worldwide.

Grounded in a deep belief in the future of gaming, Xsolla is resolute in bringing opportunities together and unlocking growth for creators everywhere.

Amazon Web Services

Since Amazon Web Services started its operation in China in 2013, it keeps expanding and extending its infrastructure and business in China. It has built Beijing Region, Ningxia Region, Hong Kong Region, an AI lab in Shanghai, and IoT labs in Shenzhen and Taipei, providing enhanced technology supports for enterprises.

Customers of Amazon Web Services China will have the same cloud service experience and enjoy the same level of security that they do when accessing global regions. APIs, SDKs, and CLIs for Amazon Web Services China regions are the same as those for global regions, so developers do not need additional training.

Platinum sponsors

Ann9 | MStars.ai

Ann9 | MStars.ai helps global app and game publishers grow across the Apple ecosystem through Apple Ads expertise, China-market execution, and AI-powered campaign management technology.

With 13+ years of app growth experience, 1,000+ customers served, and 5,000+ apps promoted, the team supports advertisers across campaign strategy, setup, optimization, reporting, and cross-market growth operations.

Gold sponsors

ToBid

ToBid helps game developers grow their advertising revenue in China. With extensive experience across China’s mobile advertising ecosystem, the team works closely with developers to navigate local market requirements and maximize monetization performance.

ToBid has supported a range of globally recognized titles in China, including Plants vs. Zombies, Talking Tom, Subway Surfers, Temple Run and SimCity. Combining proven monetization technology with deep local market knowledge, ToBid helps international developers build sustainable revenue streams in one of the world’s most competitive gaming markets.

Silver sponsors

adjoe

Our monetization solution allows app publishers to reach record levels of ad revenue. For mobile game advertisers, our endless SDK network connects you with new and engaged users at an immense scale.

We created the original rewarded advertising tech from scratch – now a 10% share of the mobile ad market. And we keep building what didn’t exist before: smarter ways for apps to engage, monetize, and scale.

As the world’s fastest growing rewarded platform, we’re now building the future of programmatic.

Track sponsors

Audiomob

Founded by ‘Forbes 30 Under 30’ awardees Christian Facey and Wilfrid Obeng, Audiomob is a leading global adtech solution provider for the mobile gaming market. Backed by some of the largest investors in adtech, such as Google, LightSpeed Ventures, and Makers Fund, Audiomob has raised over $16 million in funding and is valued at over $110 million.

Audiomob's patented technology allows game developers to seamlessly insert audio adverts into their games. By focusing on audio-only adverts, developers can monetize their games without disrupting the player’s gaming experience. This creates a better ad ecosystem for developers, advertisers, and players. One that gives players more control over when and how they experience in-game ads, encouraging them to Play On TM uninterrupted for longer.

Audiomob's industry-leading ad solutions earned it the StartUp of the Year award in 2022. In the same year, Audiomob received a nomination for the renowned Drum Awards, in collaboration with Proctor & Gamble

Associate sponsors

Aghanim

Aghanim is an integrated commerce, liveops automation, community engagement, and payments platform for mobile games. Aghanim helps game studios execute on DTC strategy, effectively increasing their net revenue by over 200%.

AppHarbr

AppHarbr is the first real-time ad quality solution purpose-built for mobile apps, enabling app publishers to prevent bad ads in-app while protecting user experience and maximizing yield. Designed to drive engagement, increase LTV, and improve ASO, AppHarbr delivers proactive, customizable ad quality controls that stop malicious, disruptive, intrusive, deceptive, and unwanted ads before they appear.

By ensuring ads align with an app’s context and audience, AppHarbr reduces churn, complaints, and low ratings keeping users engaged and monetization strong.

Century Games

Century Games is a global game developer and publisher dedicated to creating engaging, long-lasting entertainment experiences for players worldwide. Headquartered in Singapore with teams across multiple countries.

With a diverse portfolio spanning strategy, simulation, puzzle, and idle games, the company combines creativity, technology, and data-driven innovation to build games enjoyed by millions.

Century Games created hit titles including Whiteout Survival, Kingshot, Tasty Travels, Truck Star, Family Farm Adventure and LiveTopia.

Crackle

Crackle Technologies is a global ad monetization partner processing over 10 billion ad requests daily across a massive SDK footprint of 360 million+ users. Our lightweight, privacy-first solution utilizes AI-driven User-Level Pricing and intelligent demand matching to maximize yield for every impression with near-zero latency.

Our Adtech is built for publishers, not advertisers. Our mission is to enable publishers to maximize their earnings potential and build sustainable business.

Dochase

Dochase Adx Digital is a technology company building innovative digital platforms that enable businesses, creators, and publishers to scale in the digital economy.

Our portfolio spans artificial intelligence, gaming, digital media, and marketing technology, delivering solutions that drive user acquisition, engagement, monetization, and business growth. One of our flagship products, GameCenterClub.net, is a fast-growing gaming platform connecting players with high quality games from developers and publishers worldwide.

Through intelligent technology, strategic partnerships, and scalable digital infrastructure, Dochase is creating products that empower organizations to reach new audiences, unlock new revenue opportunities, and accelerate digital transformation across emerging and global markets.

e-Jade

E-Jade is a game content production partner with over 10 years of industry experience, supporting games from development through global launch.

Our services span concept art, UI/UX assets, original visual production, user acquisition creatives, trailers, community content, event promotion, game text localization, and player experience support.

Combining creative execution with market insight, we help game companies engage global audiences, strengthen player communities, and drive long-term growth.

EnJoyPay

EnJoyPay provides professional and intelligent global payment solutions for game and app developers expanding overseas, helping them quickly and securely penetrate global markets.

Offering over 500 payment solutions across 80+ countries and regions, supporting 30+ local languages, we maximize the global value of gaming products. By expanding regional influence, we help overseas gaming companies increase transaction volume and revenue, achieving commercial success in global markets.

Epic Games Store

Epic Games operates one of the world’s largest games, Fortnite, and develops Unreal Engine, the most open and advanced real-time 3D tool. Through Fortnite, Unreal Engine, Epic Games Store, and Epic Online Services, Epic provides an end-to-end digital ecosystem for developers to build, distribute, and operate games and other content.

SocialPeta

SocialPeta is a leading ad intelligence platform that provides deep insights into global mobile advertising trends. With a database of over 1.7 billion ad creatives from 80+ ad networks across 70+ countries and regions, SocialPeta helps advertisers, marketers, and developers enhance their advertising strategies through powerful tools for competitive analysis, creative benchmarking, and media cost intelligence.

Trusted by top game and app companies worldwide, SocialPeta is committed to improving ad performance and supporting global growth.

Thank you all

Our sincere thanks to each and every one of our sponsors!