Max your Gamescom week with Pocket Gamer

Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards 2026

Meet us at Gamescom

Pocket Gamer 20th Anniversary Party

It's always a busy week when the games industry is in town for August's Gamescom! And there's more going on than the main event itself…

Of course, you can meet us on our stand, but why not grab the final seats to the prestigious Mobile Games Awards 2026 or join us for a FREE evening of informal networking at our 20th Anniversary Party?

Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards 2026

Presented in association with Samsung Gaming Hub, the awards shine a spotlight on every area of this great industry, from indie studios to global publishers and, of course, the games themselves. Want to be in the room with the great and the good from the global games industry when we reveal the winners live on stage? The live gala ceremony takes place in Cologne on August 25th.

Final tickets available here.

Meet us at Gamescom

We'll be at the main event itself this August 26th to 30th. Want to discuss sponsorship, partnership or coverage? Stop by at the Steel Media booth, located in hall 2.1 on stand E033. Why not get in touch in advance to ensure you get the time you deserve?



Arrange a meeting here.

Pocket Gamer 20th Anniversary Party

Join us in Cologne for a celebratory Pocket Gamer 20th Anniversary Party! Come share a few drinks with us and your peers for relaxed, out-of-hours networking in Cologne from 19:30 on Wednesday, August 26th at the centrally located Klub Domhof. All games industry professionals welcome!

Register here.