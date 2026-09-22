Save up to $254: PG Connects Jordan Super Early Bird ends this week

Super Early Bird rates start at just $66 until midnight Thursday, September 24th

We're heading back to Jordan's capital city, Amman

A rapidly growing regional hub for games and creative technology

We're heading back to Jordan's capital city, Amman, for the return of PG Connects Jordan this November 7th and 8th. We'll deliver two days of networking and learning while celebrating one of the most exciting growth markets in the world.

Our return to MENA in 2026 – hosted within Amman's exceptional Abdali Boulevard complex – brings developers, publishers, investors, creators and services together in this rapidly growing regional hub for games and creative technology knowhow.

Community and content

With a strong focus on Jordan's dynamic games development community, we aim to merge a festival-style structure with our well-established conference content including:

Conference programme covering industry- and practical-based insight

New location delivers a culturally vibrant, modern and central hub

Big Indie Pitch competition

Connector SpeedMatch curated networking

Multiple themed expo zones

Live experiences

Interactive game showcases

Startup and innovation activations

Extensive scheduled meeting areas

Informal networking spaces

Top 30 MENA Game Makers unveiling

Audience Choice Award for 'best in show'

Speaker & VIP trip to Petra

PG Connects Jordan will offer a conference experience that promotes, connects and supports the local scene, whilst also introducing Jordanian developer talent to the world as an exciting, rapidly advancing prospect.

Super Early Bird rates start at just $66… but only until midnight Thursday, September 24th - book now and save!