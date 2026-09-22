Save up to $254: PG Connects Jordan Super Early Bird ends this week
- Super Early Bird rates start at just $66 until midnight Thursday, September 24th
- We're heading back to Jordan's capital city, Amman
- A rapidly growing regional hub for games and creative technology
We're heading back to Jordan's capital city, Amman, for the return of PG Connects Jordan this November 7th and 8th. We'll deliver two days of networking and learning while celebrating one of the most exciting growth markets in the world.
Our return to MENA in 2026 – hosted within Amman's exceptional Abdali Boulevard complex – brings developers, publishers, investors, creators and services together in this rapidly growing regional hub for games and creative technology knowhow.
Community and content
With a strong focus on Jordan's dynamic games development community, we aim to merge a festival-style structure with our well-established conference content including:
- Conference programme covering industry- and practical-based insight
- New location delivers a culturally vibrant, modern and central hub
- Big Indie Pitch competition
- Connector SpeedMatch curated networking
- Multiple themed expo zones
- Live experiences
- Interactive game showcases
- Startup and innovation activations
- Extensive scheduled meeting areas
- Informal networking spaces
- Top 30 MENA Game Makers unveiling
- Audience Choice Award for 'best in show'
- Speaker & VIP trip to Petra
PG Connects Jordan will offer a conference experience that promotes, connects and supports the local scene, whilst also introducing Jordanian developer talent to the world as an exciting, rapidly advancing prospect.
Super Early Bird rates start at just $66… but only until midnight Thursday, September 24th - book now and save!