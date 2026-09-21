5 more reasons PG Connects Nordics is an essential event

We're gearing up for our annual Helsinki home-from-homecoming this October - but things are just a little different this year. Returning bigger and better than ever, we've broadened our horizons to bring you PG Connects Nordics!

From our usual base in Helsinki, Finland, we look forward to welcoming even more attendees from Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Iceland and - of course - beyond in 2026.

We previously brought you our top five reasons to attend, including:

Here are five MORE reasons why PG Connects Nordics is an essential event for anyone working in the games industry this October 20th and 21st:

1) Finnish Games Week: We’re proudly at the heart of five days of multi-conferencing goodness also including the Leadership Day by IGDA Finland and the W Love Games hybrid conference. Finnish Games Week is designed to educate, certainly, but also to promote and unite, bringing potential partners together within a unique, dedicated week-long session of back-to-back conferencing.

2) Internationals for regionals: Nordic studios, this is your shortest journey to the global industry for the most cost effective conference of the year. Connect not only with investors, publishers and more from the wider Nordic region, but also from further afield. Potential partners regularly fly in from the whole of Europe and the UK, as well as the USA.

3) Multiformat: With more developers and publishers targeting multiple hardware platforms for their releases, PG Connects Nordics isn’t just mobile. Not only is the 16-track seminar programme broadly relevant to anyone working in mobile, PC and console, but there’s a dedicated track called Big Screen Gaming. For this year, we’ve already confirmed speakers from Colossal Order (Cities: Skylines), and Embark Studios (ARC Raiders). There’s also a specific PC+Console edition of the Big Indie Pitch.

4) More than conference tracks: We’ve just mentioned the Big Indie Pitch - there’s another edition for Mobile developers. And there are more curated networking and fringe events, including Investor Connector and Publisher Speedmatch, the IGDA Chat Corner, Round Table discussions, a Careers Zone, the Big Indie Zone developer expo area, a game jam, more MeetToMatch tables than ever - AND a networking after-party!

5) Organic networking: Take advantage of the Connections that only happen in person: at after-parties, queueing for conference passes, lining up for morning coffee, random conversation in hotel lobbies, roundtable participants that blow your mind… none of these happen unless you’re in the room. Don’t miss this chance to meet some of the best in the business from all around the world - right on your doorstep.

Book now and save

We think you’ll agree that it’s exceptional value for two full days of networking, education and opportunities with tickets starting at just €198. Tickets are available now with Mid Term prices offering savings of up to €116.