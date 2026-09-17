Meet the next generation of developer talent at PG Connects Jordan

Introducing Jordanian developer talent to the world

Attendees will be part of a broader movement for gaming, digital innovation and creative entrepreneurship

Super Early Bird prices start from just £50

We're heading back to Jordan's capital city, Amman for the return of PG Connects Jordan this November 7th and 8th. Join us for two days of networking and learning in one of the most exciting growth markets in the world.

The event will offer a conference experience that both promotes and supports the local scene, whilst also introducing Jordanian developer talent to the world as an exciting, rapidly advancing prospect.

Blending Jordanian culture, creativity, hospitality and talent with an international games industry audience, attendees will be part of a broader movement for gaming, digital innovation and creative entrepreneurship in Jordan.

Community and content

With a strong focus on the community, we aim to present festival-style environment alongside well established conference content. As well as multiple seminar tracks, we looking forward to hosting a Big Indie Pitch and Connector SpeedMatch to introduce developers and studios to investors and publishers.

Multiple themed zones will make the most of games, technology, startups, creators and investors, complete with live experiences interactive game showcases.

Startup and innovation activations will offer visibility for emerging companies and entrepreneurs, while informal networking spaces will encourage spontaneous conversations, collaboration and deal-making.

Book now

Tickets are on sale now, with Super Early Bird prices starting from just £50.