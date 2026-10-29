PG Connects Jordan schedule revealed - from Marvellous MENA to Practical AI

Two days of networking and learning in one of the most exciting growth markets in the world

The eight-track conference programme is led by 50 expert speakers

Mid Term prices start at just $92

MENA's games industry is forecast for double-digit expansion in 2026, at 10.3% year-on-year, to $8.5 billion. That’s nearly double North America’s 5.4% growth and higher than Asia-Pacific’s 6%.



Which is why Jordan's capital city, Amman, awaits us as we return with Pocket Gamer Connects Jordan next week to deliver two days of networking and learning while celebrating one of the most exciting growth markets in the world.



We're thrilled to announce that the full schedule is now live. See below for what we have in store this November 7–8.



Mid Term prices start at just $92, with savings of up to $185! But book now before tickets reach full price this Friday, October 30th.

Two days of unmissable seminars

The eight-track conference programme is led by 50 expert speakers sharing their insights, latest trends and future forecasts with 1,500 attendees from the region and beyond.

DAY 1 Saturday, November 7

10:20 Track: Marvellous MENA

Insight into how the Middle East and North Africa region's game industry is performing.



12:10 Track: Global Trends

From East to West: facts, figures and insight into the latest industry trends from all over the globe.



13:30 The Big Indie Pitch (Mobile, PC + Console Edition)

The ever-popular pitching competition returns, with a chance for instant feedback on your new game, as well as press coverage, prizes and valuable contacts.



14:00 Workshops & Masterclasses

Various opportunities to join breakout groups for a deeper dive into the hottest topics facing the global games industry today.



14:20 Track: Browser Breakthroughs

Discover how browser gaming is reshaping player accessibility and engagement.



15:10 Track: The Developer Toolkit

Everything a growing developer needs: essential, practical advice about all aspects of making games.

DAY 2 Sunday, November 8

10:20 Track: Practical AI

Explore AI's role in game development, to enhance player experiences, optimise performance, and efficiently create dynamic, immersive virtual worlds.



11:30 Workshops & Masterclasses

Various opportunities to join breakout groups for a deeper dive into the hottest topics facing the global games industry today.



12:10 Track: The Growth Track

Essential insight into user acquisition, retention techniques, and how to grow your game.



14:20 Track: Game Maker Insights

Case studies from the front line, covering the likes of game design, audio, character design, UX, and narrative.



15:40 Track: Incredible Indies

How to survive and thrive as a smaller studio in today's competitive games development landscape.



17:10 Audience Choice Award Result

Come celebrate the indie title selected as 'best of show' by the attendees of the two days of PGC Jordan.



17:15 The Big Indie Pitch Results

Find out who was voted the most successful entrant – and the runners-up – in this Mobile, PC+Console Edition of our competition for indie developers.

See the full schedule for more information on individual sessions & speakers.

Book now and save

Amman is strategically located at the crossroads of Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia to be the gateway for the creative wave that is powering Jordan’s games industry and the wider digital transformation throughout MENA.

Our conference is the place to get games industry business done.

Book before this Friday, October 30th to save up to $185 with Mid Term prices.