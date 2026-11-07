Pocket Gamer Connects Jordan 2026 begins with talks from Roblox, Epic Games, Minecraft, Yalla Group, Maysalward and more

The conference is expected to attract 1,500+ attendees.

The show will host talks, workshops and masterclasses, the Big Indie Pitch, Big Indie Expo and more.

Delegates also have the opportunity to visit Petra, one of the wonders of the world!

Pocket Gamer Connects Jordan has officially begun, starting two days of networking and insightful sessions for 1,500+ attendees.

Heading up the show’s opening talks are Endless Access’ Nasser Jaber E, Maysalward’s Nour Khrais, Roblox’s Mohamed El Sheakh, Yalla Group’s Saifi Ismail, Mad Hook’s Hazim AlHanbali and more.

Over the two days, there will be speakers from Minecraft, Epic Games, Twin Harbour Interactive, Xsolla, Crazy Games, Istikan Studio, YallaPlay and many others.

Industry insights and networking opportunities

Also on the schedule are two days of Workshops and Masterclasses, giving attendees insights into the craft of making and marketing games.

Meanwhile, there’s of course the Big Indie Pitch for mobile, PC and console - giving developers a chance to get their games in front of industry experts in a speed dating-style format. There’s also the Big Indie Zone, where developers can present their creations to fellow PGC attendees.

Just after the show, on November 9th, there’s also an optional opportunity for conference delegates to head to Petra - one of the wonders of the world! The excursion includes comfortable bus travel to the site, a full walking tour of the region with a guide, a buffet lunch and refreshments throughout the day. Details are available here.

If you want to head to PGC Jordan, you can still grab a ticket here.

Don’t forget: ahead of the show we’ve published a free-to-download report on the MENA region, in association with Xsolla, with data and insights on the ever-growing games hub.

We’ve also launched the Top 30 MENA Game Makers 2026 list, profiling the most exciting developers and publishers in the region right now.