PG Connects Jordan 2026 highlighted the unique energy of the region's games development community

This weekend saw the return of PG Connects Jordan, welcoming over 1,500 attendees to the two-day event in Amman.

The new venue in Abdali Boulevard put the games industry in front of thousands of members of the public, rather than keeping it behind the closed doors of a conventional conference venue. It was a very welcoming location, surrounded by cafés, bars and restaurants where delegates can continue their conversations and enjoy Jordanian hospitality and cuisine.

Advice, insight and the future

A fantastic roster of speakers and panellists across both days led a great mix of practical advice, industry insights and forward-looking discussions. The AI content struck a good balance between exploring the potential of the technology and offering practical advice on how developers can use it.

Among the eye-opening discussions about platforms and opportunities, the Roblox sessions were particularly interesting, exploring the creative and commercial possibilities of the platform. Mohamed El Sheakh challenged the way we think Roblox games look and feel.

We also had an excellent panel on Minecraft, including speaker Laylah Bulman of Minecraft Education joining us remotely from the US, demonstrating the international connections being made at the event. That panel was hosted brilliantly by Amira Qarqash of MODEE- YTJ.

A unique environment

There's always a fantastic atmosphere at PGC Jordan, highlighting the unique energy of the region's games development community. It's a young, ambitious and highly engaged community, with developers who are not only passionate about making great games, but also committed to sharing their knowledge and helping the wider local industry grow.

The indie exhibition area was busy throughout the event, with a constant flow of people discovering games, talking to developers and exchanging ideas. It was a great demonstration of the creativity and enthusiasm of the local development scene.

We hosted a special Supper Club to celebrate the reveal of our Top 30 MENA Game Makers. It was a lovely opportunity to bring together people from across the industry, recognise the achievements of the region's leading companies and enjoy some exceptional food, thanks to our sponsors at Xsolla.

Speaking of sponsors, a huge thank you to everyone who helped make the event possible, particularly Xsolla, CrazyGames and the International Trade Centre (ITC). Their involvement demonstrates the growing international interest in the opportunities emerging from Jordan and the wider MENA games industry. Also of course Maysalward and 962.games.

We rounded off the conference with a trip to Petra for a group of international VIPs and guests. Visiting one of the wonders of the world was a fantastic way to end the experience, giving everyone an opportunity to strengthen the connections they'd made at the event while enjoying one of Jordan's most extraordinary cultural landmarks.

An enthusiastic and engaged community

Dave Bradley, General Manager, Steel Media said: "People sometimes ask me which Pocket Gamer Connects event is my favourite. Every one of our conferences has something special about it, of course, but Jordan really does have a unique energy. There's such an enthusiastic and engaged community of developers here, all committed not just to making great games but to helping each other succeed.

“This region is the fastest growing games market in the world. The enthusiasm here is infectious, the opportunities are exciting and the culture and hospitality are extraordinary. We are very pleased to see young developers who have been coming to our events in the region for years, mature and take on roles within the wider games industry – very gratifying.

“The support we receive from local organisations such as Maysalward and 962 Games is invaluable, and you can really feel the passion they have for building the local industry. I hope everyone who joined us this year came away with valuable new connections, knowledge they can put into practice, and inspiration for their next great game. Big thanks to them and all our speakers, sponsors, partners, volunteers, staff, students and attendees for making it such a memorable event.”

Nour Khrais, Founder & CEO, Maysalward said: "What made Pocket Gamer Connects Jordan 2026 special was the positive buzz across Abdali. Everywhere you went, there were developers showcasing games, students discovering new opportunities, creative people exchanging ideas, and conversations happening in every corner.

"It felt like a giant beehive, with everyone contributing to something bigger. For me, that was the biggest achievement. We didn't just talk about the potential of Jordan's games industry. We showed it in action. And that positive buzz is exactly what we need to keep building on."

Next up

Our flagship event, PG Connects London returns on January 18th and 19th, 2027. Always a great way to start the year, Early Bird prices start at just £198 (inc VAT) until the rate ends at midnight tomorrow, Thursday, November 12th.