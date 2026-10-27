Roblox’s Mohamed El Sheakh joins the speaker line-up for Pocket Gamer Connects Jordan

Roblox general manager for the Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye Mohamed El Sheakh will deliver a keynote at Pocket Gamer Connects Jordan on November 7th, adding to a strong roster of speakers at the conference.

El Sheakh is a tech entrepreneur with more than 20 years in mobile, including senior roles at Apple, Microsoft and Nokia. At Roblox, he oversees the platform’s regional expansion, partnerships and developer ecosystem across MENA and Türkiye.

His keynote, ‘The Arab World needs more Builders’, argues that with over 400 million gamers and billions in annual spending, the opportunity is no longer in question. The real issue is how fast the region can turn its momentum into a global games industry, with his session laying out a blueprint for turning regional strength into global leadership.

Mark your calendars

Pocket Gamer Connects returns to Amman on November 7th and 8th for two days of networking and learning in one of the world’s most exciting growth markets.

The eight-track conference programme will be led by 50 expert speakers sharing their insights, latest trends and future forecasts with 1,500+ attendees, alongside fringe events including the Connector SpeedMatch, the Big Indie Zone and the Big Indie Pitch.

Head to the PGC Jordan website to register and join hundreds of industry peers.