Yalla Group's Saifi Ismail: "We're not exporting a MENA formula"

Yalla Group’s president says the core principles from MENA work worldwide - the strategies just need adapting.

Ismail speaks at PGC Jordan in Amman on November 7th and 8th.

Yalla Ludo made Yalla Group one of MENA's biggest games success stories by being unapologetically local. Now the Dubai-based, NYSE-listed company is testing whether that approach can work far beyond the region.

Its first self-developed match-three, the car-themed Turbo Match, was built for global players from day one, with the US and Europe in its sights.

We caught up with Yalla Group president Saifi Ismail ahead of his PGC Jordan talk, 'From Local Insight To Lasting Growth: Building Successful Gaming Businesses In MENA', to ask if the MENA playbook works abroad.

Principles over formulas

"I wouldn't say we had to unlearn the playbook that made us successful in MENA," he says. "Rather, we've learned to distinguish between the core principles that are universal and the strategies that need to be adapted to different markets."

For Ismail, Yalla Ludo's real lesson wasn't just a regional tactic.

"Yalla Ludo's success was built on our deep understanding of local users, their cultural preferences and the importance of social interaction," he explains. "It reinforced a fundamental belief: successful games are built around what players genuinely enjoy, rather than what developers assume they want."

That thinking is codified in the company's core values, which Ismail sums up with the acronym MUST: Multicultural Understanding, User First, Simple and Target. Those values, he says, "continue to guide our global expansion".

Why match-three and why now

The match-three genre choice is very deliberate. "Match-three games have broad global appeal, making the genre a natural starting point for reaching international audiences," Ismail says.

“Ultimately, we're not exporting a MENA formula. We're taking the same user-first philosophy that made us successful and applying it with a global mindset.”

But he is practical about the gap between Yalla's home turf and its new targets. "We recognise that the US and European markets differ significantly from MENA in player preferences, competitive dynamics, and user acquisition.

"That's why we've designed Turbo Match with a global audience in mind from day one, focusing on accessible gameplay, engaging content, and long-term retention, while continuously adapting to market feedback."

Turbo Match isn’t Yalla’s first move beyond the region. "Our experience with Yalla Parchis in South America has also strengthened our ability to navigate markets beyond MENA," Ismail adds.

"Ultimately, we're not exporting a MENA formula. We're taking the same user-first philosophy that made us successful and applying it with a global mindset."

Hear more at PGC Jordan

Ismail will go deeper on building lasting games businesses in the region at Pocket Gamer Connects Jordan, taking place on November 7th and 8th at Abdali Boulevard in Amman.

In his session, Ismail will draw on Yalla's experience scaling Yalla Ludo to show how cultural localisation, community-driven engagement and a deep read of regional players.

Don't miss it. Book your PGC Jordan ticket and join us in Amman this November.