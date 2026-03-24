Epic Games to retire three Fortnite modes after failing to attract and retain players

Ballistic and Festival Battle Stage will go offline on April 16th, 2026 with the next major Fortnite update.

Rocket Racing will remain live until October 2026 before being permanently removed from the platform.

The closures signal a shift toward focusing resources on modes that demonstrate stronger engagement.

Epic Games has revealed plans to retire three modes from Fortnite as the company continues to streamline its live service strategy following a new round of layoffs.

The developer confirmed that Rocket Racing, Ballistic, and Festival Battle Stage will be taken offline over the coming months after failing to attract and retain a large player base at the scale Epic expected.

Ballistic and Festival Battle Stage will both shut down on April 16th, 2026 with the release of Fortnite version 40.20. Players will still be able to access these modes and complete progression objectives until that date.

Rocket Racing will remain available for longer, but is scheduled to leave the platform in October 2026 after roughly two years of operation.

Platform upgrades

Epic said that while specific modes are being retired, the underlying development tools will continue to evolve.

New vehicle physics systems, hazards, and track-building features are expected to be integrated into the core Unreal Editor for Fortnite toolset from April.

Epic said the move will allow creators to build custom racing experiences independently of the dedicated Rocket Racing mode.

Music-based gameplay will also remain a core focus, with the company planning further updates to Festival Main Stage and Jam Stage as it refines Fortnite’s broader content portfolio.

“We've built a lot of Fortnite modes, and in some cases we failed to build something awesome enough to attract and retain a large player base. We are going to shut these modes down on the schedules outlined..," said Epic Games in a post. “We're grateful for everyone who played."