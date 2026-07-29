ESA Foundation awards scholarships to 31 students pursuing games and esports careers

The program supports careers in video game development and esports.

Recipients also receive mentoring, networking opportunities, and industry event access.

This year's Nite to Unite fundraiser raised an additional $1.15 million for grants and scholarships.

The ESA Foundation has awarded scholarships to 31 university students pursuing careers in game development and esports as part of its 2026 Scholars program.

The foundation said the initiative aims to expand opportunities for the next generation of creative and technical professionals while supporting greater diversity across the games industry.

For more than 25 years, the ESA Foundation has awarded over 475 scholarships and raised more than $24 million to support educational and community initiatives for underrepresented young professionals.

Industry pathways

Students can apply for either the Computer and Video Game Arts and Sciences Scholarship or the Esports Scholarship.

In addition to scholarships worth between $5,000 and $10,000, recipients receive mentoring, networking opportunities, and access to industry events, including the Game Developers Conference.

The foundation also noted that its 24th annual Nite to Unite 'Pathways and Portals' fundraiser raised an additional $1.15m this year to support its grants and scholarship initiatives.

“Great games and strong esports communities are built by passionate people with fresh ideas, creative ambition, and the drive to make an impact,” said executive director of the ESA Foundation Sue Madden.

“Our scholarship program is designed to help students turn that passion into a pathway toward a future in the video game industry.”