Mobile dominates US gaming as weekly player base reaches 212 million

212.3m Americans play video games weekly, up 3% year on year.

Mobile is the top platform across all age groups, chosen by 80% of players.

The average U.S. player age has risen to 37.

63% of players rate video games as the best entertainment value for money.

Mobile gaming remains the most popular way to play in the United States, with 80% of players gaming on mobile devices.

That's according to a new 2026 Essential Facts About the US Video Games Industry report from the Entertainment Software Association (ESA) conducted in partnership with YouGov.

The report found that 212.3 million Americans play video games every week, a 3% rise of 7.2m players compared to 2025.

On mobile, puzzle games top the genre chart at 66%. Console players lean toward action (66%), shooter (60%) and arcade (60%) titles, while puzzle also leads on PC at 60%.

Overall, 67% of Americans aged 5 to 90 now play for one or more hours per week, with the average player age rising to 37.

Gaming spans generations and closes gender gaps

The report challenges the perception of gaming as a youth-dominated activity. More than 80% of Gen Alpha and Gen Z play weekly, but so do 71% of Millennials, 56% of Gen X and 50% of Boomers. Even 32% of the Silent Generation, aged 81 to 90, reported playing regularly.

Players are split relatively evenly by gender, with men accounting for 53% of players and women 46%. Among Boomers, women lead slightly at 52% compared to 47% of men.

On value, 63% of players say games deliver more entertainment value for money than streaming, music or books. Most Gen Z (78%), Gen Alpha (69%) and Millennial (67%) players have made in-game purchases, with a median monthly spend of $20.

“Video games play an integral role in American life today, with a large majority of Americans now playing regularly,” said ESA president and CEO Stanley Pierre-Louis.

“Video games have become a powerful cultural force, while providing mental stimulation, stress relief and meaningful social connection for people of all ages.”

You can access the full report here.