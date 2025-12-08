Everything you need to know about Pocket Gamer Connects London

A rundown of all the essential content coming to PG Connects London on January 19th to 20th, 2026.

Mid Term tickets are still available, saving you up to £100 if booked before midnight, December 18th.

'Tis the season - and the countdown is on. Not just to holiday festivities, but also to the UK's biggest, busiest and most influential games industry conference, Pocket Gamer Connects London on January 19th and 20th.

Connecting you with key companies, hubs and delegates from the global game ecosystem, transmedia landscape and global apps economy, PG Connects London is the optimal event to super-charge your business for the coming year and beyond. A cornerstone in the global games industry calendar.

35% more meeting space

When we say bigger, we mean

35% bigger in terms of meeting space - creating 700+ additional hours of structured networking.

A global network - 3,000 attendees representing over 70 countries and 1,200 companies, shaping one of our most diverse editions yet.

Two major partner events are expanding the content and scope beyond the realm of pure games.

Essential industry insight from more than 290 speakers delivering 170+ sessions across 30+ tracks.

A community made up of 68% game makers, including C-level leaders, publishers/investors/platforms, and indie studios.

Find out what's new, what's returning, and the core essentials you can't afford to miss out on. Here's a rundown of the exciting lineup, companies you'll meet, sessions you'll benefit from, popular content tracks, fringe events and the expansive partner summits running alongside the 2026 edition.

Meet Supercell, EA, Com2uS, and Stillfront

An impressive 950+ companies will attend, and the names are no less prominent. From industry giants such as Epic Games, Scopely, EA, Supercell, King and CD Projekt Red to pioneering teams including 10six Games, Soccerverse, Superbloom and NAK3D, PG Connects London bridges the gap to just about any area of the global game sector. Beyond that, you’ll find renowned companies like Meta, Google, Twitch, Applovin, Snapchat, Xsolla, Appcharge, and Reddit.

Check out the full list of companies represented at the event, with more being added each day.

Registered ticket holders have exclusive access to the integrated meeting platform MeetToMatch, letting them schedule meetings with other companies ahead of the event. Book your ticket now to get immediate access as soon as the platform goes live.

30+ tracks unpacking key trends and insights

From global and UK market trends, growth strategies, UGC and monetisation models to AI advancements and practical use cases, day one is brimming with crucial tracks - all concluding with evening networking at the Global Connects Party.

Day two brings a dynamic mix of live ops, developer tools, games marketing practices, PC and console, and the all female-curated Power Up track. Attendees can expect 290 expert speakers to share industry insight across keynotes, solo talks, panels, roundtables and fireside chats.

Going beyond games

Running alongside the regular PG Connects London agenda are two exciting partner events expanding the scope beyond games. Both summits are hosted at the iconic arts and performance hub Barbican Centre, a 5-minute walk down the road from the Brewery - the other conference venue.

Apps Business Summit - Monday, January 19th: Covering UA, monetisation, engagement, gamification, and UX/UI design, the debuting Apps Business Summit will focus on connecting experts from native games sectors with with some of the world’s leading non-game apps in language, fitness, dating, entertainment, and finance to explore common challenges and opportunities to be found within global apps sectors.

Beyond Games Transmedia Summit - Tuesday, January 20th: Exploring the innovative and commercial merge between games, film, TV, music, and other media, the Beyond Games: Transmedia Summit will gather storytellers, producers, investors, and technologists to unpack the future of shared IP and cross-media collaborations - connecting the UK’s creative industries with the global games network.

Both partner summits can be accessed with a regular PG Connects London conference ticket.

Fabulous fringe events

Aurora UK Award: Celebrating 10 prominent achievements and the women and non-binary persons behind them in the UK games industry. Nominations are still open.

Careers Zone: The AI-powered Careers Zone helps recruiters find relevant talent. For job seekers, it makes the process easier and more focused.

Publisher SpeedMatch: Speed-date style meetings between developers and publishers - often followed up with a longer meeting during or after the conference.

Investor Connector: For game makers looking for funding, and investors looking for the next exciting opportunity - one-on-one Investor Connector meetings are your optimal opportunity to connect.

Big Indie Zone: Buzzing demo area where you can discover the next big indie gems, including voting for the coveted Audience Choice Award.

Very Big Indie Pitch: Quick-fire pitching competition for indie developers. At PG Connects London, The Very Big Indie Pitch comes in both Mobile and Console+PC editions.

Global Connects Party: The Global Connects Party provides an invaluable post-conference opportunity for more relaxed networking.

The Journalist Bar: A dedicated space where developers can meet with the PocketGamer.com team.

Come join the global games industry at Pocket Gamer Connects London on January 19th and 20th. Register your Mid Term ticket today, saving you up £100.