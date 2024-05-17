New release roundup: The best new mobile games from a battle royale to a console classic remake

Produced alongside our friends at PocketGamer.fun - THE place to discover your next favourite mobile games - here's our pick of the best fresh-this-week titles.

While the deals and the stats of the gaming world are important, nothing would happen without the research, funding and, of course, development that goes into making a great game. PocketGamer.fun brings you latest games, lets you see them in action and download right from the page.

So here are the most exciting new mobile games right now, the developers and publishers behind them, and why, exactly, they've made the cut.

Hay Day China





Initially removed in mid July 2020 along with 2500 other games as part of a broader clampdown on foreign games given free reign in China, it appears that – according to Appmagic data at least – the game is back in the country with a couple of updates and an at-the-time-of-writing live download.

Very much a classic of its day Hay Day might no longer be riding high but via a new deal with Tencent is once again doing the rounds and potentially attracting a new audience.

It's the mother (and father) of all mobile farm sims perfectly capturing the emerging passion and fashion for all things argicultural (and cute) upon its release in June 2012. Billed as the perfect farming experience with friends and neighbors from around the world it's boasted millions of players and tons of fun content becoming the biggest farming game in the world.

Time will tell how long and how well its new rebirth in China fares.

Battle Guys: Royale





Clearly trying to make the 'Guys' franchise 'a thing' Battle Guys: Royale is the latest multi-player funfest from Kitka games - original makers and owners of Stumble Guys.

The new game takes on the battle royale genre in what the title's listing describes as the “most streamlined, easy-to-learn - hard-to-master battle royale game available in 2024”. Players can enter matches on their own or team up with others in PvP to be the last person standing.

Battle Guys: Royale was launched on May 8th, 2024 on Google Play in Finland, Indonesia, Pakistan, Philippines, Poland and Spain. Right now the team is focusing on an Android launch for the title with an iOS version due later.

Dungeon & Fighter Mobile

This much anticipated title has been in development for over seven years as a mobile adaptation of the original Dungeon and Fighter PC game which first released in 2005.

The mobile version is developed by Korea's Nexon and was previously released in South Korea in 2022. However, its release in China was postponed due to government restrictions on the gaming industry from 2018 through to 2022.

Tencent recently conducted a closed test involving 300,000 players, which yielded promising results. HSBC reported solid performance metrics for the game, including daily active users, retention rate, and user spending propensity.

In Dungeon and Fighter players select from diverse character classes, each with distinct abilities in the mythical realm of Arad. It offers a blend of side-scrolling beat 'em up action and RPG elements.

Braid, Anniversary Edition





Braid, Anniversary Edition is coming to mobile courtesy of Netflix. Also launching on consoles and PC, the award-winning 2008 title features hi-res visuals that have been fully repainted, offering both new and old fans of Jonathan Blow's classic a fresh perspective on the piece.

In Braid, Anniversary Edition, you can expect new sound effects as well as an extensive developer commentary across 40 levels. The remaster lets you traverse interconnected worlds with time-based oddities as you solve platform puzzles along the way. Netflix subscribers get a special treat too - there's one extra level that's only available to users of the service. And if you're feeling a bit nostalgic, this remaster lets you switch between the old and new version at any given point in time.

“With Braid, Anniversary Edition, our goal was to preserve and enhance what was good about the original,” says Thekla founder Jonathan Blow. “We didn’t change things just to change things, and we did not retcon anything. Braid, Anniversary Edition is the original game, but nicer-looking and better sounding, with tons of extra content."

Adventure to Fate Lost Island





Pixel-art games no doubt have an unmistakable appeal, but Adventure To Fate Lost Island takes it up a notch by throwing full accessibility into the mix. With support for VoiceOver on iOS, the retro-inspired RPG allows visually impaired gamers to enjoy an epic quest to save the world across hundreds of hours of content.

The indie title also boasts an engaging turn-based combat scheme, with over 600 items to craft and loot, 12 Classes and 10 Races to choose from, and more than 20 Pets to aid you on your journey. You'll definitely need them if you're going up against the 300 types of monsters lurking around every corner.

PocketGamer.fun - Your Guide to Instant Entertainment

PocketGamer.fun is a collaboration between the Pocket Gamer team and domain name specialist Radix, who is behind the .fun domain designed specifically for the games industry. We've created a whole new site that's designed for people who just want to play the best games right away, whatever their favourite genre or mood.

Combining curated lists of the top games in different genres, plus recommendations of PG's favourite titles and short videos to browse, PocketGamer.fun, like the domain itself, is all about getting to entertainment instantly.

The .fun domain is the new home for games and game developers focused on offering a unique benefit to both players and game makers in the industry. As a new domain it's your chance to give your brand a new distinctive URL and get straight to the serious fun! And domains are incredible value right now. At just $0.99 to register that's less than the average IAP!