Five reasons why Pocket Gamer Connects London 2027 is a must-attend

Unlock new markets, showcase your projects and stay ahead with the latest trends and insights.

Find new business opportunities.

Maximise a world business capital.

As one of the world’s leading games industry conferences, Pocket Gamer Connects London promises to deliver unbeatable opportunities for developers, publishers, investors and industry professionals. Whether you’re looking to expand your business, showcase your work or stay ahead of the curve, this event offers it all.

Here are five compelling reasons why attending PG Connects London 2027 should be on your radar.

1. Unlock new markets

The Pocket Gamer Connects conference series is the best way to connect with the people you need to do business with. London serves as the gateway to accessing the European, North American, Middle East and North Africa (MENA), and Asian games industries.

The conference attracts a diverse array of attendees including indie developers, established studios and global industry leaders. With expert speakers and representatives from these regions, you gain direct access to potential partners, publishers and investors who can help you penetrate new markets.

Whether you’re aiming to launch your game in Europe, break into North America, expand into Asia or enter the MENA region, PG Connects London 2027 can set your business up for year-round success. These connections can be the stepping stone to achieving global reach and long-term growth.

2. Showcase your projects

PG Connects London offers the ideal platform to display your projects to a high-calibre audience. With 70% of attendees being game makers and 50% holding C-level executive roles, you’ll have the opportunity to present yourself to influential decision-makers who can drive your business forward.

The conference draws delegates from over 60 countries, providing a diverse and truly global audience eager to discover innovative games and services. Whether you’re launching a new title, looking for feedback on a prototype or promoting a new technology, this is the place to gain visibility and attract potential collaborators, publishers and investors.

Don’t miss the chance to leave a lasting impression and secure partnerships that can turn your vision into reality.

3. Stay ahead with the latest trends and insights

In this fast-paced industry, staying informed on the latest trends and market intelligence is essential for success. PG Connects London offers a wealth of knowledge through insightful talks and panel discussions led by industry veterans and global experts.

You’ll gain access to cutting-edge insights on game development, user behaviour, monetisation strategies, emerging technologies and more. The conference provides a comprehensive overview of the global games landscape and information you cannot miss out on. This knowledge can help you refine your strategies, stay ahead of competitors and identify new opportunities in the market.

4. Find new business opportunities

Networking is at the heart of the conference, bringing together a wide array of industry professionals, including developers, publishers, investors and service providers - all looking for their next big opportunity. You’ll find an abundance of potential partners and collaborators all looking to make the next big deals.

There are numerous opportunities to connect with the right people through a mixture of planned meetings and informal networking. Regardless of your motivations for attending, meaningful conversations that can lead to lucrative deals await.

Your next big breakthrough could be one handshake or conversation away, setting the stage for long-term business success.

5. Maximise a world business capital

London is a vibrant cultural hub and a world-renowned business capital with a rich history of international trade and innovation. PG Connects London uses this environment to help you forge international deals and strategic alliances. The city’s status as a global business hub means you’ll be surrounded by influential leaders, investors and innovators from Europe, North America, Asia, MENA and the Nordics.

This unique setting provides countless opportunities to elevate your business. Whether this happens through collaborations, investments or market expansions is entirely up to you and the conversations you have.

By maximising your presence in London, you can propel your projects and partnerships to new heights and secure a foothold in the global games industry. Some of the biggest names in the industry will be there - and you won't want to miss the chance to meet with them.

Book now and save

PG Connects London 2027 is where the global games industry comes together to connect, learn and do business. Act now if you want to unlock new markets, gain valuable insights and forge international connections. Secure your spot and prepare for an event that could redefine the future of your business.

Tickets start at just £198, with Early Bird prices offering savings of up to £335.