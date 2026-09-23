Three essential partner events joining PG Connects London 2027

Discover the intersection of artificial intelligence and the games industry

Get the latest PC industry trends and future forecasts

Explore opportunities open to games talent outside of the core sector

PG Connects London is always our biggest and most popular conference of the year. In 2026, we welcomed c. 3,000 attendees from 1,600 companies across 60 countries.

Returning to Central London's The Brewery on January 18th and 19th, 2027, we’re improving on an already unmissable games industry offering, with two packed days to network, discover, pitch, deal and learn from 290 of the world’s leading voices.

As well as the 24-track seminar schedule and returning fringe events such as Investor Connector, Publisher Speedmatch and the Mobile, and PC +Console Big Indie Pitches as part of the main event, we'll bring you not one, not two, but three partner events!

All three will be held at the nearby Barbican Centre, one of the UK’s leading arts and performance venues. Your PG Connects London ticket grants you access to all this amazing content for one entry price.

AI Gamechangers Summit

With AI proving to be one of the most impactful innovations in games development of all time, we'll zero in on its unique opportunities, with significant coverage of this crucial topic as part of our industry event series.

Focused on the intersection of artificial intelligence and the games industry, the AI Gamechangers Summit event will cover PC, console, mobile, XR - and even an occasional drop of web3 - on January 18th.

Featuring a curated programme delivered by leading experts in the field, this summit provides a unique and essential insider perspective on how AI and machine learning are shaping everything from narrative design to QA, monetisation and UA - giving you the lowdown on this evolving field and its implications for the games industry.

PC Connects

While much of our seminar schedule is equally applicable to game makers regardless of hardware platform, this partner event is entirely dedicated to the business of making games for PC.

From free-to-play revenue model adoption and esports to live streaming and cloud gaming, this January 19th, we’ll explore the new tools and technologies that are revolutionising the sector.

Whether you're a mobile developer looking to maximise your ROI by recouping development costs on another format or a died-in-the-wool PC specialist, you'll find the latest industry trends and future forecasts to put your business ahead of the rest.

Beyond Games: Transmedia Summit

Exploring opportunities open to games talent outside of the core sector, the Beyond Games: Transmedia Summit returns to London in 2027 after a successful debut last year. We'll explore the creative and commercial intersections between games, film, TV, music and other media on January 19th.

Beyond Games will unite storytellers, producers, investors and technologists to discuss the future of shared IP and cross-media collaboration, connecting the UK’s vibrant creative industries with the global games community for collaboration, co-production and investment across creative sectors.

Book now and save

PG Connects London tickets are on sale now, with Super Early Bird prices starting at just £138. This is the most affordable tickets will ever be - and every purchase gets you into all these events at no extra cost.