Fantastic fringe events at January's Pocket Gamer Connects London

Returning to Central London's The Brewery on January 18th and 19th.

Six fringe events cater to every networking need.

PLUS three partner events covering AI, PC and life Beyond Games.

Pocket Gamer Connects London is always our biggest and most popular conference of the year. In 2026, we welcomed c. 3,000 attendees from 1,600 companies across 60 countries.

Returning to Central London's The Brewery on January 18th and 19th, 2027, we’re improving on an already unmissable games industry offering, with two packed days to network, discover, pitch, deal and learn from 290 of the world’s leading voices.

As well as the 24-track seminar schedule covering everything from acquisition to web stores, we have a range of curated networking opportunities designed to Connect you with the key decision makers you've been looking for.

Investor Connector

Are you a game maker looking to secure investment for your next big project? Or perhaps you’re an investor looking for an exciting new opportunity. If so, Investor Connector is tailor-made for you!

Investor Connector selects applicants for one-on-one meetings with investors and VCs looking to spend the right kind of money in the right sector. We set aside a quiet space during the conference where pre-selected companies looking for funding, and investors looking for opportunities, get to connect one-on-one to discuss their potential involvement.

Publisher Speedmatch

Our Publisher SpeedMatch sessions pair developers, speed-dating style, with publishers. Perfect for first contact meetings with new prospects.

The SpeedMatch session enables shortlisted developers and publishers to make initial contact during a dedicated stint of speed-date style meetings.

These short meets aren’t obviously designed for closing a deal, but enable an initial contact that can be followed up with a longer meeting during or after the conference.

Big Indie Pitch Mobile Edition

Are you an indie developer? Are you currently working on a new mobile, smartwatch, or handheld game? If you’ve nodded twice you are hereby encouraged to enter the Big Indie Pitch.

Indie developers engage in a quick-fire pitching competition for fame (oh, and one of our bespoke promotional packages worth thousands of dollars). It’s a fun-but-hotly-contested event that provides teams realtime feedback from our panels of expert judges, and has proved a genuine game-changer for teams in the past.

Big Indie Pitch PC+Console Edition

In London, our globe-trotting indie developer competition has traditionally expanded to include the PC/console space! This unique quick-fire competition gives each developer five minutes with each panel of experts, meaning entrants get genuine constructive feedback from the event.

The winner further gets the chance to impress our other journalists in attendance, making this a great chance to have your game played by the media – alongside potentially winning a share of a large Steel Media marketing package.

Careers Zone

We’re delighted to again be partnering with Games Factory Talents to bring the Careers Zone to PG Connects London. It's a dedicated space where studios and talent can discover each other, connect and move careers forward through smart matchmaking and on-site activities.

Recruiters can publish roles, view matching candidates, connect with interested talent, and book meetings either on-site at the Careers Zone or online.

Talent can discover relevant opportunities, express interest in open roles, and connect directly with hiring teams through the platform.

PG Connects Party

Meet the Global Connects Party: a staple of our PGC events and the perfect way to wind down after a hard day’s conferencing. Veterans of our PGC parties will confirm we generally know how to have a good time.

So if you’re new to the action, welcome aboard. Come and share a few drinks with us and all the other attendees for some relaxed, out-of-hours networking – some of the big deals made during PGCs have come from connections made here!

The party follows day one of PG Connects London.

PLUS: Four events for the price of one!

Get ahead of the hottest topics with the AI Gamechangers Summit, Beyond Games: Transmedia Summit and PC Connects. All three partner events will be held at the nearby Barbican Centre, one of the UK’s leading arts and performance venues. Your PG Connects London ticket grants you access to all this amazing content for one entry price.

Book now and save

PG Connects London tickets are on sale now, with Super Early Bird prices starting at just £115. This is the most affordable tickets will ever be!