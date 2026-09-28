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Save up to €145 on PGC Nordics before Mid Term prices end!

Essential conference set to bring 800 of the world's leading games companies together on October 20–21
Steve Takle
By Steve Takle
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Save up to €145 on PGC Nordics before Mid Term prices end!
  • Mid Term rates start at just €197
  • Some ticket prices rolled back to 2016
  • Book before midnight Thursday, October 1 to save
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Our 'rebranded & expanded' Pocket Gamer Connects Nordics conference takes place on October 20–21.

We're thrilled to gather – and celebrate! – the games industries from across Sweden, Finland, Denmark, Norway and Iceland in Helsinki to get business done.

Join Northern Europe's developers, publishers, investors, service providers, platforms – alongside the global games industry – and come do business, gain local insight, make key connections, and find the next fresh opportunities.

  • Over 1,500 attendees from 50 countries (70% game makers – 50% C-level execs)
  • PC, Mobile, PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, HTML5, and more
  • 42 hours of content across two days
  • Curated multitrack agenda providing market insight from 110+ speakers
  • Stellar companies like Supercell, King, Rovio, Embark, Remedy, EA Dice, Stillfront, and many more
  • Direct access to active global game investors through curated sessions
  • Still proudly part of Finnish Games Week, but also rebuilt for the Nordics
  • One ticket, two events (AI Gamechangers Summit access included)

Mid Term rates start at just €197 – with some ticket prices rolled back to 2016 to assist smaller studios! Book before midnight Thursday, October 1 to save and join us!

Companies

Steel Media Ltd

Events

Pocket Gamer Connects Nordics 2026

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