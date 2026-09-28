Save up to €145 on PGC Nordics before Mid Term prices end!

Our 'rebranded & expanded' Pocket Gamer Connects Nordics conference takes place on October 20–21.

We're thrilled to gather – and celebrate! – the games industries from across Sweden, Finland, Denmark, Norway and Iceland in Helsinki to get business done.

Join Northern Europe's developers, publishers, investors, service providers, platforms – alongside the global games industry – and come do business, gain local insight, make key connections, and find the next fresh opportunities.