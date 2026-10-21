The Beyond Games Transmedia Summit returns to PG Connect London 2027

PG Connects London is always our biggest and most popular conference of the year.

Beyond Games explores the creative and commercial intersections between games, film, TV, music and other media on January 19th.

Tickets are on sale now, with Early Bird prices starting at just £165.

PG Connects London is always our biggest and most popular conference of the year. In 2026, we welcomed c. 3,000 attendees from 1,600 companies across 60 countries.

Returning to Central London's The Brewery on January 18th and 19th, 2027, we’re improving on an already unmissable games industry offering, with two packed days to network, discover, pitch, deal and learn from 290 of the world’s leading voices.

As well as the 24-track seminar schedule and returning fringe events such as Investor Connector, Publisher Speedmatch and the Mobile, and PC +Console Big Indie Pitches as part of the main event, we'll bring you not one, not two, but three partner events!

All three will be held at the nearby Barbican Centre, one of the UK’s leading arts and performance venues. Your PG Connects London ticket grants you access to all this amazing content for one entry price.

Beyond Games: Transmedia Summit

Exploring opportunities open to games talent outside of the core sector, the Beyond Games: Transmedia Summit returns to London in 2027 after a successful debut last year. We'll explore the creative and commercial intersections between games, film, TV, music and other media on January 19th.

Beyond Games will unite storytellers, producers, investors and technologists to discuss the future of shared IP and cross-media collaboration, connecting the UK’s vibrant creative industries with the global games community for collaboration, co-production and investment across creative sectors.

Book now and save

PG Connects London tickets are on sale now, with Early Bird prices starting at just £165 - and every purchase gets you into PG Connects and the AI Gamechangers Summit - as well as Beyond Games: Transmedia Summit and PC Connects - at no extra cost.